TBM Council Adds Prominent Technology Leaders to its Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, Washington, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council, a non-profit organization that promotes technology business management standards and practices to empower collaboration between IT leaders and business partners, introduced 10 leaders to its board of directors.

The TBM Council is a thriving community with more than 11,000 members, including CIOs and other executives united in the mission of creating standards for the new IT hybrid cost model in order to help businesses achieve their transformation goals – whether it's undergoing a cloud migration or implementing new and innovative technologies. The new board members bring with them a wealth of experience in driving digital and business strategies within their organizations by leveraging the TBM discipline to achieve success.

Alongside the leaders already on the board, they will be instrumental in helping the wider TBM Council members continue to identify and execute impactful ways to leverage the practice of TBM in order to achieve business objectives.

The new TBM Council Board of Directors include:

In cooperation with the TBM Council leadership team, led by Jarod Greene, general manager of the TBM Council, the board of directors will help direct the organization's efforts and continue its focus on collaboration, standardization and education of TBM. Their expertise will be valuable in helping to direct the TBM Council's goals and vision for the future.

"Shifts in technology mean that the IT operating model is changing for every business no matter what sector they're in," said Jarod Greene, general manager of the TBM Council. "As such, I'm thrilled to welcome our new board members, who bring with them experience from a wide range of industries. It's our most diverse board ever, both in terms of the people and the types of companies they represent, and their knowledge and expertise will be key in ensuring we continue to deliver on our commitments to our members."

The TBM Council was originally founded in 2012 as an extension of Apptio's CIO Advisory Board, which brought together like-minded CIOs with the goal of standardizing a new IT operating model. Apptio continues to serve as its technical advisor to help automate best practices with robust TBM solutions. The TBM Council is an independent body governed by executives from across some of the world's leading businesses.

"I have been actively involved with the TBM Council since the beginning when it was just a few CIOs," said Larry Godec, chairman of the TBM Council Board of Directors. "TBM is an essential framework for allowing CIOs to run their IT organization like a business with complete financial transparency and strategic business alignment. I am very pleased to see it grow to include more than 11,000 CIOs and IT leaders across the globe."

In addition to undertaking their governance responsibilities in board meetings, the board of directors will help to foster awareness and understanding of the discipline by taking part in events to share their own experiences in applying TBM to their operations and sharing key insights.

"Understanding the cost of technology has always been a challenge in the healthcare industry, and TBM has been pivotal in helping to bring critical transparency to this business driver," said Jeri Koester, CIO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "Being part of the TBM Council and collaborating with other members helped us take visibility of our costs and talk about it in a way that the business understands, which means that we can be the strategic partner in transformation at our health system. I'm looking forward to engaging with the TBM community and helping others to do the same in my new role as a board member."

The TBM Council Board of Directors will take part in a virtual board retreat in May to help set the direction for the organization in 2020 and beyond. During this virtual retreat, the board will convene to discuss the current state of TBM and the wider technology industry, as well as how CIOs and CFOs can work together as part of a TBM framework. Members of the TBM Council will have an opportunity to listen in on key discussions on topics including re-planning and optimizing spending in times of disruption.

The full list of TBM Council Board of Directors includes:

The TBM Council provides a forum for its members to exchange knowledge and learnings with peers to help manage and achieve success with the TBM framework. Membership is open to qualified IT, finance or business leaders and practitioners who meet applicable membership standards. For more information or to join, please visit www.TBMCouncil.org

About Technology Business Management (TBM) Council

Founded from members of Apptio's CIO advisory board in 2012, the Technology Business Management (TBM) Council is a non-profit organization governed by a board of business and technology leaders from some of the world's most innovative companies like Aflac, State Farm, Tyson, Intuit, First American and more. The Council is dedicated to advancing the discipline of TBM and driving standards for analyzing, planning, optimizing, controlling, and collaborating about the investments that will transform the IT operating model. Apptio, the industry's leading provider of TBM software solutions, serves as the TBM Council's technical advisor. Membership is open to qualified IT, finance or business leaders and practitioners who meet applicable membership standards. For more information or to join, please visit www.TBMCouncil.org

