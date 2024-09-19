TECNO and MediaTek Established Joint AI Laboratory to Accelerate Innovation in AI Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently TECNO and MediaTek have officially unveiled their joint AI laboratory in Shenzhen, marking a new chapter in their collaboration in pushing the boundaries of innovations in AI. By integrating their respective leading technological resources in the field of artificial intelligence, the two companies aim to accelerate the application and popularization of AI technology in smart terminals, creating a smarter and more convenient mobile experience for users in global emerging markets. The launch event was attended by Mr. Shi Tuanwei, General Manager of the TECNO TEX AI Center, Ms. Liu Longzhi, Global Head of PR at TECNO, Dr. Lu Zhongli, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Computing and AI Technology Business Unit, and Mr. Li Shaoding, Associate Director of MediaTek's Wireless Product Software Development Department.

In recent years, smartphones have become a vital platform for AI applications due to their mobility, extensive user base, comprehensive application ecosystem, and powerful processing capabilities. The newly established AI joint laboratory will focus on innovative applications of large language models, intelligent agents, AI assistant, and imaging on mobile devices. It aims to provide more edge deployment and optimization solutions for generative AI, promoting the exploration and development of AI-powered services and mobile applications for the masses.

As a leading smartphone brand in emerging markets, TECNO continues to accelerate its AI technology deployment, exploring large models, connectivity technologies, AIGC imaging technologies, and AI voice assistant technology in many minority languages. TECNO's AI vision is to create practical AI that seamlessly integrates into users' daily lives. Its innovative AI assistant, Ella, serves as a smart companion, helping users manage daily tasks efficiently and providing diverse support from intelligent Q&A and schedule planning to photo editing. Ella's main features, such as AI writing, translation, and search, are deeply integrated with localized language recognition and local life applications, making it a comprehensive intelligent assistant for users in emerging markets worldwide.

In this collaboration, TECNO will leverage its extensive experience in the smartphone industry in emerging markets, unparalleled insights into local life scenarios, and AI technological advantages to provide robust algorithm and application support for the laboratory. Meanwhile, MediaTek will use its leading chip design capabilities and powerful computing platform to drive the efficient operation of AI algorithms, jointly promoting innovation and breakthroughs in edge AI technology.

Mr. Shi Tuanwei, General Manager of the TECNO TEX AI Center, stated, "AI technology is leading the wave of technological development over the next twenty years, bringing a new round of technological innovation and development opportunities for smartphones. Through the establishment of this joint AI laboratory, TECNO and MediaTek will integrate model, algorithm, and software and hardware development resources to further enhance the AI application experience of smart terminal devices, bringing a new generation of AI smartphones to users."

Dr. Lu Zhongli, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Computing and AI Technology Business Unit, said, "Generative AI, multimodal, and agent intelligence are the three major trends in AI's future development. MediaTek hopes to work with more ecosystem partners to jointly build a new AI ecosystem from the cloud to the terminal. By leveraging TECNO's algorithm advantages and MediaTek's mobile computing platform, the AI joint laboratory will jointly explore and drive the development of edge AI technology, revolutionizing the terminal application ecosystem."

The establishment of this AI joint laboratory marks a significant collaboration between TECNO and MediaTek in the field of AI, further promoting the deep integration of smartphones and AI, accelerating the smartphone industry's progress towards a new AI era, and redefining users' smart phone experiences. Through this cooperation, TECNO will further deepen its pioneering leadership to bring AI accessible to global emerging market, to enhance better productivity, provide more practical value, and offer easier creative fun.

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.

