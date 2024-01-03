TECNO Launches POP 8 - Meet Segment's Fastest 8GB RAM Smartphone

TECNO POP 8 is the best entertainer for those who appreciate cool specs, superb functionality, and a design that shouts POP 8 UP.

The ultimate Amazon special smartphone with unparalleled features will be available in 8GB*+64GB variant at a limited-period special price of ₹5,999.

NEW DELHI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is all set to shake up the entry-level smartphone scene in India with the launch of the TECNO POP 8 in the Indian market. The fastest 8GB RAM super-hero phone in town. Say goodbye to the ordinary and hello to the POP 8, promising a speed-fueled era of performance like never before in the segment. TECNO POP 8 is not just a phone; it's a speedster into a new era of innovation giving users the keys to unlock their full potential. TECNO POP 8 will be available on Amazon starting January 9th, 2024.

Tailored for the youth and the entertainment squad, this Made in India smartphone is a personal lifestyle enhancer, ensuring the party follows wherever one goes. Boasting mind-blowing specs, unparalleled functionality, and a stylish design that steals the spotlight, it's the perfect partner for a vibrant lifestyle at an accessible price encouraging one to POP 8 UP!

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, "At TECNO, we hold steadfast in our commitment to bridging the digital divide, striving to make innovation accessible across our portfolio without burdening the consumer's pocket. Our POP series epitomizes this commitment, delivering awesomeness to entry-level users. It is our way of connecting with the young, the bold and the stylish tech enthusiasts. With the introduction of POP 8, we bring a made-in-India device that not only packs a punch with its blazing speed, ultra-smooth display, and mind-blowing audio but also serves as a beacon in redefining accessibility. This innovative smartphone introduces unprecedented features to a more extensive demographic, marking a significant step in our mission to ensure advanced technology is within reach for everyone."

SPEED AND PERFORMANCE THAT WILL POP UP

The TECNO POP 8 is the ultimate powerhouse packing a lightning-fast 8GB (4GB+4GB) RAM and a whopping 64GB internal storage. This smartphone is the undisputed champion that rules the tech arena with an incredible AnTuTu score of 240k.

Say goodbye to phone struggles because, with POP 8, every tap, swipe, and interaction feels like a lightning bolt of pure innovation!

SMOOTH AND ENGAGING DISPLAY

POP 8 gives you a visual feast with its mesmerizing 6.56" Dot-In display and boasts Panda screen protection for that extra durability. The smartphone elevates the interaction game to the next level as every touch and swipe turns into a dance of delight, offering a seamless and fluid viewing experience with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. But wait, here's the real magic– the dynamic port! Watch calling, charging, and notifications come to life in an interactive and visually stunning manner, adding an extra flair to daily experiences.

AN UNPARALLELED AUDIO FEAST

Get ready to party with POP 8's segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, cranking up the volume with a mind-blowing sound output that's a whopping 400% louder than the competition in its segment. Whether one is engrossed in movie action, cool songs, or just watching content with a big group of friends, this phone brings magic to entertainment. Every beat, dialogue, and note is about to hit with unparalleled clarity!

CAPTIVATING DESIGN AND ENHANCED SECURITY

TECNO POP 8 presents an ultra-fast side Anti-Oil fingerprint sensor that combines security with convenience. No more stressing about greasy fingers; it guarantees a lightning-fast, super reliable, and ultra-secured unlocking experience that feels futuristic.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Priced at ₹6,499 TECNO POP 8 will be available exclusively on Amazon starting 9th January 2024. However, with bank offers, the smartphone can be purchased at a limited-time special pricing of ₹5,999.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70-plus countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310179/TECNO_POP8.jpg