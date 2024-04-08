TECNO Partners with Tech Burner's Layers: Unveiling Stylish Mobile Skins for the POVA 6 Pro 5G

NEW DELHI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO the global smartphone brand collaborates with Tech Burner's Layers, a D2C mobile skin brand to bring range of futuristic designed mobile skins exclusively tailored for the newly launched POVA 6 Pro 5G. TECNO has always been at the forefront of innovation and style, continuously seeking collaborations to resonate with the desires and preferences of Gen Z users. From its participation in Playground Season 3 to the integration of Dolby Atmos technology, the POVA 6 Pro 5G has consistently captured attention, catering to the evolving needs of its audience.

By teaming up with Layers, TECNO reaffirms its dedication to delivering futuristic, trend setting, and distinctive skins for POVA 6 Pro 5G users nationwide. This partnership underscores TECNO's ongoing dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology while allowing users to express their individuality through their devices.

Tailored to complement the sleek design of the POVA 6 Pro 5G, Layers have thoughtfully curated an exclusive skin design for the smartphone. However, TECNO is known to spoil its consumers with choice, hence 60+ designs are also available for users to choose a design that reflects their personality the best. Whether opting for bold and vibrant patterns or sleek and minimalist designs, each selection is precisely designed to elevate the device's visual appeal, seamlessly merging with its futuristic Arc Interface design.

Addressing the collaboration, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Layers for the POVA 6 Pro 5G. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering to our young consumers who always appreciate trend-setting design elements and quirky ways to express their individuality. We remain absolutely excited for users to experience the young energy and reflect their unique personalities while embracing cutting-edge technology."

Layers, co-founded by YouTuber Shlok Srivastava aka Techburner, and entrepreneur Neel Gogia, stands at the forefront of mobile accessory design, offering unique, high-quality skins that blend technology with personal expression. Addressing this collaboration, Neel Gogia, Co-founder, Layers said, "We're thrilled about this design-forward collaboration with TECNO for POVA 6 Pro 5G, combining Layers' aesthetics with POVA's tech prowess for their fans. This is just the beginning of great partnerships we envision!"

TECNO POVA 6 Pro launched on 29th March has successfully captivated the market with its groundbreaking features, including India's first 6000mAh battery with 70W charging capabilities and over 200 back LEDs. These LEDs not only enhance the device's design aesthetic but also offer 100+ animation combinations, adding a dynamic touch to its functionality.

Whether you are a tech enthusiast or a style aficionado, with the diverse range of POVA 6 Pro 5G's skins from Layers, you can take your smartphone experience to new levels of style and innovation. Head over to the official Layers website to check out the cool designs!

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381339/TECNO_POVA_6_Layers.jpg