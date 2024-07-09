TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G: 5G Ka Champion launched; to keep users ahead in the digital age

Offering a reliable and improved 5G experience, SPARK 20 Pro 5G packs 10 5G bands

Users can purchase the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G starting 11th July 2024

NEW DELHI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global smartphone brand is back with another all-rounder addition to its popular SPARK series, the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G. Packing some awesome features like 10 5G Bands, a sleek and modern Superellipse design, 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be available in both online and offline markets starting 11th July 2024. As part of the special launch offers, the phone is easily accessible to wider consumers starting at just ₹13,999.

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G is Launching Today

TECNO with the legacy of its all-rounder SPARK series and a credible network of 1300+ support centres, the second largest for any smartphone brand in India, is taking steps in the direction of enhancing customer experience and satisfaction, even in aggressively priced smartphones.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said "Empowering users with a smartphone that enables stronger and reliable connectivity has been a huge priority for us. With this goal in mind, the latest addition to our all-round SPARK series, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G is a true upgrade designed to meet the evolving needs of our users. We believe the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will enhance users' everyday lives and bring more efficiency and enjoyment as a true all-rounder smartphone."

Key features that make SPARK 20 PRO 5G the Champion it is:

Enhanced 5G Performance

As the #5GKaChampion, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G comes with 10 5G bands for top-notch coverage and Link Booming Technology delivering 50% faster speeds. It ensures users are always connected and in the fast lane. Plus, Smart 5G 3.0 adapts the usage, boosting battery life by 20%. The SPARK 20 Pro 5G - ultimate performance and long-lasting power in one sleek package.

Endless Storage

Under the hood, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G also flexes as the #PerformanceKaChampion! With 16GB* of RAM and 256GB storage, it allows users to binge-watch or save their favourite music albums on the phone. Be it smooth multitasking, seamless performance for gaming, streaming, or juggling apps—it's got everything covered.

Photography Excellence with 108 MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera

Today, with photography being integral to all users, they will be delighted with the SPARK 20 Pro 5G. With a 108MP Ultra-clear Imaging system and 3X lossless In-Sensor Zoom, it captures every detail like #CameraKaChampion, whether one's at a concert or a sports event. Plus, its killer low-light performance means stunning shots anytime, anywhere.

Premium Superellipse Design

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G also shines as #DesignKaChampion with its modern superellipse design. This design innovation breaks away from the conventional round or rectangular shapes, offering a unique, visually appealing look that can withstand all design trends for years to come.

Price and Availability

Priced at ₹15,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹16,999 for 8GB+256GB, and available in Startrail Black and Glossy White color variants, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be accessible in both online and offline markets across India starting July 11th, 2024. Additionally, TECNO is offering ₹2,000 cashback on all debit and credit cards as well as on UPI and Paper Finance, making the effective cost of the phone at ₹13,999 and ₹14,999 respectively.

This smartphone is set to make the improved 5G experience accessible to a broader audience, combining cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable value.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of 'Stop At Nothing,' TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

