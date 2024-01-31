TECNO SPARK 20 with Segment-Biggest 256GB ROM to go on Sale on 2nd February

The best all-rounder smartphone will be available in 16GB*+256GB and 16GB*+128GB variants at a limited-period special launch price starting ₹9,499

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up, because TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is taking users on a thrilling ride of innovation in 2024. After kicking off the year with the onboarding of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador and launching the amazingly entertaining POP 8, they're ready to dazzle the smartphone scene again with the all-new SPARK 20. Mark the calendars – it hits shelves on February 2nd at the nearest retail stores and on Amazon.

TECNO SPARK 20

This made-in-India smartphone is an ultimate all-rounder for those who want it all. Imagine this: massive storage, camera magic that captures every epic moment, and a design that turns heads, all packed into one device at an unbelievably good price. Introducing the SPARK 20 at a special limited-time introductory price starting at ₹9,499 at the nearest retail outlets.

The SPARK 20 boasts a segment-first, jaw-dropping 256GB ROM, giving the space for all precious memories. Furthermore, with the groundbreaking 32MP selfie camera – get ready to create Insta-worthy moments that shine. The mighty octa-core processor fuels this powerhouse so that users can multitask like a pro, lag-free. Moreover, the SPARK 20 comes with a trusty 5000mAh battery to keep users powered up all day long.

There is more to love - The SPARK 20 also boasts DTS Dual Stereo Speakers that produce up to 400% louder sound than other smartphones in the segment. And the entertainment doesn't end here; The SPARK 20 includes a complimentary OTT Play premium subscription valued at ₹5604, giving users access to 23 must-watch OTT platforms right at their fingertips, making it the ultimate value for money.

Here's a closer look at why the SPARK 20 is an all-rounder champion:

Segment-Biggest Massive Storage: SPARK 20 has a segment-first massive 256GB storage paired with a cool 8GB+8GB RAM combo, ensuring smooth multitasking and minimizing lag. So now users don't need to worry before capturing endless photos, videos, and more.

Segment-First 32MP Front Camera: Life's moments deserve top-notch detail. Enter the SPARK 20's segment-first 32MP front camera and a whopping 50MP rear camera. Snap ultra-clear selfies and stunning adventure shots. Delivering low-light clarity, this phone shines everywhere.

Style Icon: Design is in TECNO's DNA, and the SPARK 20 takes it to the next level. This smartphone oozes style and sophistication just like TECNO's powerhouse brand ambassador Deepika Padukone.

Get ready to embrace the future of smartphones with the all-rounder SPARK 20 – where innovation meets style, performance, and entertainment, all in one device. Head to the nearest retail store on February 2nd.

Smartphone Variant MOP Limited-Time Bank Offer Net Effective Price SPARK 20 (8+256GB) ₹11499 ₹1000** ₹10499 SPARK 20 (8+128GB) ₹10499 ₹1000* ₹9499

**on Amazon and at retail outlets

*only at retail outlets

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70-plus countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

