Teeling Whiskey Launches Small Batch Classic Exclusively in India

A bespoke Irish whiskey expression crafted exclusively for Indian whisky consumers

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeling Whiskey, the pioneering, award-winning Irish whiskey producer renowned for its innovation and craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of Teeling Small Batch Classic, a bespoke Irish whiskey expression crafted exclusively for the Indian market.

Small Batch Classic is part of Teeling's award-winning collection of Irish whiskeys and represents a unique and modern twist on traditional Irish whiskey making. It is the latest string in the bow for the 'World's Most Awarded Irish Whiskey' brand.

Made in small batches from hand-selected casks of grain and malt whiskey, Small Batch Classic is aged in first-fill bourbon barrels. Each component is hand selected for its stand-out character to provide a rounded, full-bodied flavour experience. The whiskey is carefully crafted to provide a delicate balance of creamy vanilla and spicy fruit notes designed especially for the Indian palette. It is bottled at 46% ABV with no-chill filtration to retain its true natural character.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce Teeling Whiskey Small Batch Classic to India, a country that shares our deep appreciation for craftsmanship and innovation. We have created this unique, premium Irish Whiskey in small batches to suit the Indian palette, ensuring a balance of sweetness and bold, natural character. It is a very exciting time for us to introduce the best of Dublin and Irish whiskey craftsmanship to Indian whiskey connoisseurs in one of the world's fastest-growing Irish whiskey markets."

Vinay Golikeri, Managing Director, Bacardi India, commented: "We are excited to launch Teeling Small Batch Classic, crafted exclusively for the Indian consumer. This special edition has been thoughtfully curated to align with the discerning tastes of Indian whiskey enthusiasts, offering a smooth yet complex profile that perfectly complements local preferences. We believe Teeling whiskey is best enjoyed in moments of connection—whether it's celebrating life's special occasions or elevating everyday gatherings with friends. We're proud to bring this unique experience, blending Irish craftsmanship with a spirit of celebration, to a market that truly appreciates quality and authenticity."

Beyond its resonant taste and heritage, Teeling Small Batch Classic is crafted with a deep commitment to sustainability that makes it stand out as the spirit of choice for India's modern consumers. With sustainable practices embedded in its production—from responsibly sourced raw materials and recycled packaging to rainwater harvesting and solar-powered distilleries — Teeling offers a premium whiskey experience that aligns with the values of India's increasingly environmentally aware audiences.

The exclusive Teeling Small Batch Classic is now available for purchase in Delhi, Gurugram, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh - giving whiskey aficionados in North India the opportunity to acquire this bespoke craft Irish whiskey before being rolled out to the rest of India in 2025. Available in 70cl bottles at 46% ABV and priced at INR 3500.

ABOUT TEELING WHISKEY

The Teeling Whiskey Company was founded in 2012 to revive the old Teeling family trademark of Irish whiskey and bring craft distilling back to the City of Dublin. The Teeling Whiskey Company has quickly become the most progressive Irish whiskey company, driving category choice and innovation through a selection of unique handcrafted small batch Irish whiskeys. The Teeling Whiskey Distillery started operation in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years and has taken in over 800,000 visitors since opening in June of that year. Teeling Whiskey is now exported to over 80 different markets and has won over 600 international awards for its quality.

Teeling Small Batch Classic Tasting notes

A truly unique Single Malt with unique depth of flavour from the use of innovative mash bill and maturation casks.