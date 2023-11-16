Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Position and Delivering a Superior and Engaging CX in the Metaverse

Teleperformance's impressive growth momentum and trajectory are a testament to its customer-centric approach and revolutionary solutions, earning client loyalty and increasing market share.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the omnichannel customer experience (CX) in the metaverse industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company is a pioneer in the metaverse space, serving clients in many of the world's top video game brands and several industry verticals across 170 countries as part of its robust omnichannel suite of services. The company offers immersive metaverse services and experiences to improve the CX; connect with audiences; and increase its workforce's teamwork, communication, and collaboration. With a strong focus on holistic engagement, Teleperformance embraces the customer journey as an end-to-end experience to create a memorable and seamless CX and boost clients' proficiency and innovation.

Teleperformance

With its vast experience in the video game industry and significant knowledge gained over the years, Teleperformance has expanded its digital strategy to serve immersive environments, allowing it to become a frontrunner in the metaverse. Over the past three years, the company has been diligently tracking how new Mega Trends, such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality, improve customers' CX efficiencies. As a result, Teleperformance has expanded its omnichannel solution to add novel capabilities, integrating the metaverse as a new channel to support and engage consumers with a frictionless three-dimensional (3D) experience.

Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Teleperformance uniquely creates effective processes that enhance internal client workflows while balancing technology and human resources. Its thorough approach positions it as a partner of choice, meeting customers' needs and exceeding their expectations as clients value the top performance and business impact of their complete customer journey."

Teleperformance's comprehensive omnichannel solution portfolio, spanning robust features and capabilities, allow end users to interact with brands through their channel of preference. Unlike competitors, Teleperformance has localization and global services, and strategic partnerships that evolve alongside market needs and trends. Teleperformance is one of the largest business process outsourcing companies, with a 98.5% customer satisfaction rating. With this leadership focus, Teleperformance sustains its competitive edge in the omnichannel CX space.

"Teleperformance helps brands to explore the metaverse with a strong leadership focus that incorporates client-centric strategies, leading-edge digital trust and safety practices, and world-class implementation at scale for a competitive edge. It capitalizes on the current immersive 3D world opportunities and remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for providing the overall best in the CX expansion to the metaverse space," added Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

