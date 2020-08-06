Teleperformance in India Launches Three Revolutionary Cloud Campus Hubs to Enable Seamless Transition to Work-At-Home

GURGAON, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teleperformance India will lead the path to the new normal by expanding its unique global operating model via TP Cloud Campus. Teleperformance India launches three High-Tech Hubs as a part of Teleperformance Cloud Campus strategy to effectively manage their workforce operating-from-home model. International clients will have their remote operations monitored by cloud-centric command centres, based in Mohali, Kolkata, and Gurgaon.

Teleperformance India, a leading provider of work-at-home solutions and outsourced customer experience management, is overcoming the operational uncertainties presented by the pandemic, by providing global access to an engaged team of remote agents. By blending the company's pioneering Technology, Analytics, and Processes (TAP™), Teleperformance has created an end-to-end ecosystem to best manage remote teams and allow candidates to be recruited, trained, and coached from any location – ensuring greater equal recruitment opportunities in the virtual world. This highly-structured, agile methodology is allowing us and our clients to be in full control of their operations at all times, making working-at-home simpler, faster, and safer.

The cloud campus hubs have been designed to recreate a virtual operations floor, permanently connected with the project team, with the ability to scale capacity at short notice. Having all supporting teams connected in real-time nurtures relationships and trust for those who may have otherwise felt isolated working-at-home. As a people-focused company, Teleperformance is leveraging gamification to recover socialness and camaraderie and to boost employee wellbeing, resulting in consistent customer service for Teleperformance's clients.

Teleperformance Cloud Campus supports unlimited languages and clients across various industries, including technology, e-commerce, and telecommunications, and has found success in several geographies and markets prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aditya Arora, CEO of Teleperformance India, comments: "Even prior to the pandemic, we had recognised the benefits of working-at-home, and have been able to play on our strengths to minimise business disruption for employees, clients, and their customers. We are excited to be expanding our ground-breaking Cloud Campus initiative in India, setting the pace for resilient work solutions in the digital hub of the world, and shining a light on the importance of employee engagement. As of today, we will be working alongside some outstanding global brands via our new sites, who are relying on the speed and agility we offer. Through this initiative, we strive to reduce uncertainty for our newcomers joining a remote workforce, whilst continuing to support the emotional well-being and career development of our remote agents."

Aditya concludes: "As the economy reopens, we can expect to see employees primarily working-at-home for the foreseeable future, and the appetite for a mainstream services model increase. We are launching additional hubs with India and international clients, to cement work-at-home as a successful operating model of working in the new normal. Teleperformance is proud to maintain its status as a resilient partner and preferred employer of choice in the post-pandemic world."

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP) (ISIN: FR0000051807) (Reuters: ROCH.PA) (Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 330,000 employees spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 = $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com; follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

Related Links

www.teleperformance.com



SOURCE Teleperformance India