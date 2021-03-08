Tennis Season in Full Swing in Doha as 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open Begins

Qatar National Tourism Council highlights top spots for tennis fans to follow in the footsteps of world's best players

DOHA, Qatar, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As tennis fans around the world tune in to witness the world's top players compete at the prestigious 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) rounds up the best spots across the country to score a match point.

From professional courts to five-star hotel facilities, tennis lovers can follow greats like Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rubley, Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza, who have all competed in Qatar as part of the Qatar Total Open 2021 and 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

As Qatar waited to welcome Roger Federer, the Grand Slam record-breaker released a message to fans: "Here we are, about to take off on my flight to Doha. It's been a year since my last travel to any event, and I'm feeling very excited … I know I'm not at the finish line yet, but it's good."

QNTC has been busy preparing to welcome visitors, including international sports stars, back to the country following border closures due to COVID-19. In partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), QNTC launched the best-in-class Qatar Clean programme to protect and reassure locals and visitors alike. 90% of hotels licensed by QNTC are certified Qatar Clean and are routinely inspected to ensure the strict measures are followed.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Berthold Trenkel, said: "It is an honour to host international sporting tournaments, including the 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The event demonstrates the global trust in Qatar's ability to keep players safe while competing at world-class facilities. Strict standards have been implemented to protect the health and safety of players and their teams throughout their experience of travelling to Qatar and while in-country."

Qatar is investing in international sporting events and sports facilities to attract active holidaymakers from around the world. Fans can enjoy a game on quality courts across the country. Here are some of the best:

Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex

Host of prestigious events, including various ATP World Tours, this state-of-the-art complex offers 21 tennis courts available to book.

Education City Clubhouse, Qatar Foundation

Qatar's largest park, located in the heart of Doha, offers a wide range of activities to cater for all ages and abilities. With 12 courts and pitches available, players can book in advance or at the information centre in the park office.

Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

The Sheraton's state-of-the-art fitness centre offers outstanding resort facilities, fitness classes and on-site spa services for travellers. With indoor and outdoor tennis courts, paddle tennis courts and squash courts, the Sheraton is an ideal location to play a rally.

The St. Regis Doha

Tennis fans can accelerate their skills by booking a tennis lesson with an on-sight instructor. Depending on players' preferences, the lessons can be tailored to focus on serve, backhand or forehand. A great opportunity to improve and enjoy the game.

The Ritz-Carlton Doha

Two indoor tennis courts are available to book at The Ritz-Carlton Doha between 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. each day. The five-star hotel also offers players restaurants and bars serving local and international cuisine to refuel after a match.

InterContinental Doha

Adults and children can book an individual or group coaching session with the resident tennis coach or enjoy a social tennis session every Friday or Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

To find out more information on things to do in Qatar, please visit www.visitqatar.qa.

