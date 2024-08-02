Textile_Industry_in_India_Embraces_Solar_Power_with_LONGi_Modules

COIMBATORE, India, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian textile industry, a cornerstone of the nation's economy, is taking a giant leap towards a greener future. A textile manufacturer in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has recently installed a solar power plant featuring LONGi's high-efficiency Hi-MO 5 solar modules. The project, carried out by the esteemed EPC firm Viridis Engineering, is already yielding impressive results, generating substantial amounts of clean energy and delivering significant cost savings.

The project was commissioned in two phases: 1 MW in May 2023 and 750 kW in February 2024. The plant boasts a remarkable daily generation capacity of 6 units. This translates to a staggering annual saving of ₹1.9 crore on electricity bills for the textile manufacturer. In addition to securing power for the plant's own use and ensuring steady facility operation, the reduction in electricity bills significantly lowers monthly operational costs.

Hi-MO 5's standout features—high power output, low degradation, and exceptional durability—make it a game-changing energy-saving solution for numerous enterprises, benefiting customers and boosting local economies.

Viridis Engineering, a trusted name in the solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) space, played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life. Their expertise in project design, installation, and commissioning ensured a smooth and efficient process, allowing the textile manufacturer to reap the benefits of solar power swiftly.

The integration of solar technology in the textile industry represents not only a technological revolution but also a steadfast commitment to the earth's ecology. Driven by the mission of "To make the best of solar energy to build a green world", LONGi is poised to steer energy-intensive and high-pollution industries, such as textile manufacturing, towards a greener and more sustainable future with its cutting-edge photovoltaic technology.

