Thailand BOI Approves 10.5 Billion Baht Investment by Foxsemicon Integrated Technology's Subsidiary to Make High-Precision Machinery Parts and Equipment for Semiconductor Sector

BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) today announced it has granted investment privileges to a 10.5 billion baht (ca. US$ 306 million) investment by UNIQUE Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. (Fiti Group), to build a factory to produce for export high-precision machinery parts and equipment used in the semiconductor industry.

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) announced today it has approved a 10.5 billion baht investment by a unit of Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. (Fiti Group) to build a factory to make high-precision machinery parts and equipment for the semiconductor industry. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))

"This is an important investment by a company which is part of the Foxconn Technology Group and is a leading player in the global semiconductor wafer fab equipment supply chain," said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI. "It comes at the perfect time as we engage in the drafting of Thailand's National Semiconductor Strategy."

Thailand's newly appointed National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee, or Semiconductor Board, approved last week at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the framework for the Strategy, and for the development of a skilled workforce to prepare for a new wave of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the sector that could bring at least 500 billion baht into the country by 2029 as per the Government's target.

Fiti, a part of the Taipei-based Hon Hai Group, which is also known as Foxconn, has production sites in Miaoli County, Taiwan, in Kunshan, Jiangsu, and in Songjiang, Shanghai, in China, as well as service and sales offices in California and Texas, in the U.S.

The new Thai manufacturing facilities will be located in Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate and Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, located in Chonburi and Rayong provinces, respectively. The two provinces are part of Thailand's hi-tech hub known as the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The high-precision machinery parts and equipment the factory will produce will include shields, chambers, high-purity valves, and sub-assembly modules, all essential elements in the manufacturing of the machinery used in the semiconductor production process (wafer fabrication).

The factory will employ more than 1,400 qualified Thai workers and source over a quarter of its raw materials domestically. The expected value of its annual exports will be more than 6 billion baht.

Applications for investment promotion in Thailand in the first nine months of 2024 increased 42% year-on-year in value to a combined 722.5 billion baht, the highest level since 2015, led by a significant afflux of FDI in large projects in target sectors including the electrical appliances and electronics (E&E), and data centers. During the period, the E&E sector led with 291 projects worth a combined 183.4 billion baht.

For more information, please contact:

Thailand Board of Investment

Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111

Website: www.boi.go.th

YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578601/BOI.jpg