Thailand showcases 'Senses of Siam: A Journey to Total Well-being' at WTM 2025

Celebrating Thai wellness, culture, and sustainability under TAT's new global campaign Healing is the New Luxury

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is presenting Thailand's distinctive blend of wellness, culture, and sustainability at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, held from 4–6 November at ExCeL London. Marking Thailand's 44th year of participation in this leading global travel trade event, the Thailand Pavilion unveils the theme "Senses of Siam: A Journey to Total Well-being," inspired by TAT's new global communication campaign "Healing is the New Luxury."

The vibrant Thailand Pavilion at WTM 2025 in London, designed under the theme “Senses of Siam: A Journey to Total Well-being,” highlights Thailand’s creative expression of wellness, culture, and sustainability through immersive showcases and business networking activities.

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana graciously visited the Thailand Pavilion and join a cultural demonstration highlighting Thai wellness cuisine and mocktail-making inspired by lotus blossoms and butterfly pea flowers. Her Royal Highness's visit reflects the continued royal support for Thailand's international tourism promotion and the presentation of Thai creativity on the global stage.

The Pavilion's official opening ceremony featured a Loi Krathong theme in celebration of Thailand's nationwide festival on 5 November. The activities highlighted one of the country's most iconic cultural events, bringing Thai tradition to London and inviting visitors to experience the charm and warmth of Thai culture. Present at the opening were Mr. Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Ms. Natthriya Thaweevong, Chairperson of the TAT Board of Directors.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "WTM is an important platform for Thailand to engage with the global tourism community and share our story of transformation. Through the theme 'Senses of Siam: A Journey to Total Well-being,' we showcase how Thai culture and hospitality embrace the spirit of restoration, connection, and fulfilment – ideals that perfectly reflect our new campaign 'Healing is the New Luxury.'"

The Thailand Pavilion combines contemporary Thai architecture with elements of textiles, crafts, and musical motifs, symbolising harmony between heritage and sustainability. The pavilion serves as a dynamic platform for business networking, with 50 Thai tourism businesses participating this year – including nine destination management companies and 41 hotels and resorts. Among these, 14 are first-time exhibitors, seven are winners of the Thailand Tourism Awards 2025, 24 are STGs STAR-certified, and 12 are CF Hotels. Strategic partners include Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, the Thailand Privilege Card, and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Throughout the three-day event, the Thailand Pavilion presents an engaging Product Showcase highlighting the diversity and creativity of Thailand's wellness tourism. A Map of Thailand: A Journey to Total Well-being visually anchors the pavilion, illustrating the nation's regional wellness identities — Northern: Serenity and Traditional Healing, Northeastern: Authentic Culture and Nature Healing, Central: Urban Wellness and Medical Excellence, Eastern: Coastal Rejuvenation, and Southern: Exotic Tropical Detox — symbolising Thailand's holistic approach to health and travel.

The Product Showcase features exhibits from 19 health and wellness providers representing all five regions, including winners of the Thailand Tourism Awards 2025 and STGs STAR-certified operators. The "Senses of Siam: TAT x Butterfly Perfume" collaboration introduces the Amazing Thailand Aroma Collection – five fragrances inspired by regional nature and culture: The Lanna Mist, The Isan Sun, The Siamese Garden, The Andaman Tide, and The Eastern Orchard. The Inspire Showcase presents a curated range of Thai wellness innovations, from spa and aromatherapy products to herbal skincare and holistic lifestyle creations that reflect Thai craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Daily demonstrations and workshops include Zira Spa & Massage Chiang Mai, the Aroma Essential Oil Workshop, and the Aroma Diffuser Scented Workshop, offering hands-on experiences in relaxation and scent creation. A display of Thai National Costumes (Chud Thai) completes the pavilion experience, showcasing intricate textiles and jewellery that celebrate Thailand's cultural heritage and timeless elegance.

TAT anticipates more than 1,500 business appointments during the three-day event, generating an estimated 1.33 billion Baht in potential tourism revenue. With a strong focus on wellness, sustainability, and authentic Thai experiences, the participation reinforces Thailand's position as a global destination for balance and renewal.

The United Kingdom remains one of Thailand's most important long-haul markets, ranking among the top ten sources of international arrivals. Between 1 January and 31 October 2025, the country welcomed over 836,907 UK visitors, a 13.12% year-on-year increase, with an average stay of 15.9 days and expenditure of around 63,000 Baht per trip. Forward bookings show continued growth of 10% for the final quarter of 2025 and 13% for the first quarter of 2026, reaffirming the destination's appeal among British travellers drawn by Thai culture, cuisine, hospitality, and diverse experiences.

For the winter 2025/2026 season, direct services between the United Kingdom and Thailand total around 52 flights per week, operated by Thai Airways, EVA Air, British Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways, and TUI UK, providing convenient access to Bangkok and Phuket. TAT continues to collaborate with airlines and leading tour operators in the UK to boost travel through joint marketing, media campaigns, and influencer engagement, while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism through its Hidden Gem initiative, which encourages travel to emerging destinations.

