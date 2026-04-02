Thailand strengthens global confidence with safe and successful Jimmy Pelletier World Tour Stage 5

Landmark cross-country handcycle journey highlights Trusted Thailand initiative and affirms the Kingdom as a secure and inclusive destination

BANGKOK, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with AFS Thailand, celebrates the successful completion of Jimmy Pelletier World Tour Stage 5: Thailand, marking a 47-day cross-country journey that highlights the Kingdom's strong safety standards, inclusive tourism approach and readiness to welcome global travellers with confidence.

Jimmy Pelletier completes a cross-country handcycle journey across Thailand during World Tour Stage 5, supported by nationwide coordination that highlights the Kingdom’s strong safety standards, inclusive tourism and readiness to welcome global travellers with confidence.

The Canadian Paralympian completed a handcycle route spanning more than 30 provinces across all regions of Thailand, the only Asian destination in his 13-stage global project. This milestone reinforces TAT's Trusted Thailand initiative, which advances traveller confidence through high safety standards, seamless facilitation and coordinated support across all sectors.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The success of Jimmy Pelletier's World Tour Stage 5 in Thailand reflects the strength of our Trusted Thailand initiative, demonstrating that the Kingdom is a safe, secure and inclusive destination where travellers can explore with confidence. Through nationwide collaboration, we ensured a smooth and well-supported experience across every stage of this remarkable project."

The Thailand stage ran from 14 February to 1 April 2026, beginning in Bangkok and continuing through Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae and Uttaradit. The route then extended south through Phetchabun, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Pattaya and Chon Buri, before continuing to Phuket, Phang-nga, Ranong, Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi and Nakhon Pathom, concluding at AFS Thailand in Nonthaburi, with the delegation scheduled to depart Thailand on 2 April 2026 to continue the next stage in Morocco.

Throughout the journey, TAT worked closely with local offices and partners to provide logistical support, facilitate travel and ensure a safe, seamless experience. Supported by strong coordination across agencies and the warm hospitality of local communities nationwide, the successful execution reinforces Thailand's reputation for reliability, well-managed travel infrastructure and consistent standards of safety, service and accessibility. The experience left a strong impression on Mr. Pelletier and his team, who were visiting Thailand for the first time.

Highlights, photographs and footage from the journey across Thailand's iconic destinations have been shared continuously via the project website and the official Tour du Monde Jimmy Pelletier World Tour Facebook page.

This successful milestone further affirms Thailand's standing as a safe and inclusive destination, where quality, confidence and Tourism for All come together to deliver world-class travel experiences.

Notes to editors: The Jimmy Pelletier Cycling Ride — La Randonnée Jimmy Pelletier — is a 13-stage global cycling project raising awareness and funds for Adaptavie, a Quebec-based non-profit supporting people with physical, intellectual and autism-related disabilities.

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