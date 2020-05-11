Thales Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Unparalleled Government-to-Citizen Mobile ID Solution, the Gemalto Digital ID Wallet

Thales' app allows governments to issue a digitalized version as well as derived digital credentials of state and national ID documents such as driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration cards, passports, and health insurance cards. Gemalto Digital ID Wallet users can conduct in-person or online identification or share identity attributes with never-before convenience, security, and privacy through any smartphone. Furthermore, the company eases citizen onboarding with a wide range of remote onboarding scenarios to adapt to almost any ecosystem and end-user profile.

"Thales truly goes above and beyond to protect a user's confidential information by equipping its Thales Gemalto mobile ID solutions with the latest multi-layered security techniques such as encryption, obfuscation, jailbreak detection, and Common Criteria certified advanced White Box Crypto solutions. The company's app safeguards a user's private information while giving them complete control over data sharing with certain individuals or organizations," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst.

Another key differentiator of the Digital ID Wallet is in its backend platform which offers advanced features and modularity. This flexible business model approach with digital ID platforms available as a solution or as-a-Service model enables Thales to address growing needs for Identification-as-a-Service and Authentication-as-a-Service.

"With the acquisition of Gemalto, Thales serves more than 30,000 entities with its authentication and data encryption technologies, is entrusted by more than 200 public authorities with their government programs and has contributed to over 20 successful digital identity services and mobile ID initiatives around the world," noted Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst. "With such unrivaled experience in identity and document verification, authentication, digital signatures, biometrics, mobile device, and software security, Thales Digital Identity & Security division masters the full chain of trust and is expected to continue excelling in the global mobile ID market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

