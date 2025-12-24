The 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Heilongjiang 2025 Successfully Concludes in Harbin

Opening ceremony of the 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum · Heilongjiang 2025

Organized by the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province and the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, with the Macao Special Administrative Region Government as Founding Organizer, the Forum was held in collaboration with UN Tourism. The Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province and the Harbin Municipal People's Government served as Execution Units, with the China Chamber of Tourism as co-organizer. Supporting units included the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), the European Travel Commission (ETC), the World Tourism Alliance (WTA), the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), the China Women's Chamber of Commerce, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao.

The opening ceremony gathered over 1,500 guests from more than 30 countries and regions across four continents. Attendees included the Secretary-General and senior representatives from UN Tourism; ministers and vice-ministers of culture and tourism from Zimbabwe, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, and Macao SAR government; director-generals from tourism authorities of Chile, Malaysia, France, Spain, and other nations; representatives from international industry associations; officials from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Finance, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce; leaders from 14 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities and 44 of their constituent cities and districts; business owners and C-suite executives from leading Chinese and international enterprises; and journalists from national and local media.

At the opening ceremony in the morning, Edmund Ho Hau-wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of GTEF, delivered an opening address. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, gave welcome remarks. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, also addressed the gathering. The ceremony was hosted by Liang Huiling, Governor of the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, and Pansy Ho, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of GTEF.

In his welcome remarks, Xu Qin stated: "The Global Tourism Economy Forum is an international tourism exchange and cooperation platform with far-reaching influence, one that plays a significant role in promoting the development of the world's tourism economy. Heilongjiang, with its unique geographical advantages, excellent ecological environment, profound cultural heritage and magnificent landscapes, is a desirable tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors. We are committed to enhancing exchanges and cooperation with all partners, cultivating new quality productive forces in cultural tourism, creating new models for the integration of culture and tourism, establishing new heights for opening up in cultural tourism, promoting the high-quality development of cultural tourism, and making new contributions to building a strong tourism nation, driving global economic growth, and fostering a community with a shared future for mankind."

Edmund Ho Hau-wah remarked: "Bringing the Forum from Macao to Heilongjiang represents a visionary strategic upgrade. The theme 'New Quality Productive Forces' aligns closely with the national '15th Five-Year Plan' focus on developing modern industrial systems. Heilongjiang is not only the strategic starting point for this important discourse but also fertile ground where this innovative concept is bearing fruit. The insights and cooperation agreements forged here will inject strong, enduring momentum into the sustainable and high-quality development of tourism in China and the world."

Zurab Pololikashvili said: "Today marks a milestone as GTEF steps beyond Macao for the first time, and Harbin is the perfect place to begin this new chapter—a city whose transformation, creativity, and confidence have captured the world's imagination. UN Tourism has been a proud partner of GTEF since its inception, and we remain committed to working with China and all Member States to build a future where tourism drives shared prosperity, supports sustainable development, and connects people across cultures.

Tai Kin Ip, Representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, and Executive Chairman of GTEF, noted: "Macao continues to leverage its advantages of strong support from the motherland and close connection to the world. Centered on its positioning as 'One Centre, One Platform, One Base', and guided by the '1+4' strategy for diversifying its industries, Macao is establishing a more solid foundation for sustainable development. As a globally recognized cultural tourism brand originating from Macao, GTEF has fully utilized Macao's role as a platform for international exchange over the past decade. This first edition held outside Macao, in Harbin, marks a significant milestone that demonstrates the Forum's expanding reach and vitality, and underscores the immense potential of China's tourism economy."

Luo Laijun, Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, stated: "Moving from the southern coast to the northern snowfields, this Forum has convened global wisdom and China's strengths to explore timely and significant pathways for development. The cultural tourism industry connects economic growth with public well-being and is vital to achieving high-quality development. We are ready to strengthen collaboration with domestic and international partners to jointly contribute to the sustainable growth of global tourism and Heilongjiang's economy."

Long Yongtu, Honorary Chairman of GTEF, commented: "Amid a new wave of technological and industrial revolution, the tourism economy must accelerate its development to meet evolving public needs and enhance well-being. Our efforts in this new era will contribute meaningfully to human welfare, social harmony, and global peace and prosperity."

Gloria Guevara, Interim President and CEO of WTTC, shared insights on global tourism trends and China's outlook: "China's tourism sector shows strong growth momentum, offering diverse experiences through its rich culture, modern cities, natural landscapes, and developed infrastructure. Harbin exemplifies how natural resources can be transformed into world-class tourism experiences—a model worthy of global reference."

Pansy Ho, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of GTEF, said: "For over a decade, Macao has been our foundation. Today, we open a new chapter of connectivity by establishing a 'twin gateway' platform, linking Macao's role as a bridge between East and West with Heilongjiang's position as a gateway to Northeast Asia. This enables us to connect China with the world more effectively than ever, fulfilling our mission as a bridge for cross-border collaboration and economic vitality."

During the opening ceremony, UN Tourism presented Harbin with a certificate recognizing its global leadership and excellence in ice and snow tourism development. Harbin has gained worldwide attention through signature events such as the Harbin Ice and Snow World and the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo, transforming its "cold resources" into a "hot economy" and emerging as a top ice and snow tourism destination and a window for cultural exchange.

Launched in 2012 in Macao, GTEF has successfully held ten previous editions, attracting over 14,000 participants from more than 90 countries and regions. The Forum has partnered with 44 countries and 13 Chinese provinces and cities to promote cultural and tourism brands, establishing itself as a vital bridge linking China with the world.

About the Global Tourism Economy Forum

The Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) is a world-class exchange and cooperation platform dedicated to advancing the sustainable development of global tourism. As a globally recognized annual flagship summit, GTEF brings together high-level government officials, industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities, challenges, and trends in the cultural and tourism sectors. By facilitating cross-regional resource integration, the Forum helps global tourism enterprises diversify investment and cooperation channels to further promote high-quality development of the world tourism economy.

Since 2012, GTEF has invited over 700 renowned speakers from 90 countries and regions, alongside more than 14,000 participants including heads of state, ministers, business leaders, and experts. With coverage from over 1,400 media outlets, GTEF has reached a global audience exceeding 1.63 billion, generating accumulated media value of over USD 600 million. Recognized for its global impact, GTEF was included as a key initiative in China's "14th Five-Year Plan for Tourism Development," and UN Tourism has pledged full support for GTEF to become the "Davos Forum of the Global Tourism Industry."

For more information and updates, please visit https://gte-forum.com/en/homepage/index.html and follow GTEF's official social media channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851479/00_______________2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851480/01_Edmund_Ho_Hau_wah__Vice_Chairman_of_the_National_Committee_of_the_Chinese_People_s_Political_Cons.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851481/02.jpg

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851482/03.jpg

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851483/04.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851484/05.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851485/09.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851486/10.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851487/11_____________2025.jpg