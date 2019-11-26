The 13th Edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo Leads the Transformation in the Global Pharmaceutical Space

The expo was inaugurated by Dr. Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Pharmexcil; Mr. Mahendra Mehta, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Machinery Manufacturers Association; Mr. Samir Limaye, Vice President, IPMME; Mr. Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director-General, Pharmexcil; Dr. Satish Wagh, CMD, Supriya Lifesciences; Mr. Michael Duck, Executive VP, Informa Markets in Asia, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, Informa Markets in India, amidst a gathering of industry experts from across the globe.

Commenting on this year's CPhI & P-MEC India Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, "The past 12 editions of the CPhI & P-MEC India expo have paved the way for advancement in the Pharma space. It is always a pleasure for us to provide a forum to the industry leaders to present their contributions to the industry and at the same time, witness those of their peers. With a 12% growth rate annually, the India Pharmaceutical market is growing steadily, almost twice the world market growth rate. Having said that, unless we capture new market trends, innovate, adapt and seek newer opportunities, there is a risk of losing relevance in this dynamic global market."

"The CPhI & P-MEC India Expo is also an inherent part of our magnum opus, India Pharma Week (IPW), an array of marquee events celebrating the pharma industry, which started its 4th edition with the Pre-Connect Congress yesterday. Always staying sensitive and true to trends, this year the theme for the IPW is 'Adapt, Collaborate and Reinvent', to achieve the next phase of growth for the Indian pharma domain. It is imperative to 'Embrace Disruption to Avoid Being Disrupted' and for the same to happen, among other factors, Indian companies need to evolve from the low-pricing approach, diversify their product range, and tap the growth potential through Clinical Trial Market, High End Drugs, Penetration into the Rural Market, and the Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS), all of which will be discussed at length at the influential and reputable show."

With the events of IPW hosted at the India Expo Centre, industry stakeholders and professionals have the liberty to attend the marquee show, network and celebrate the industry under one platform. The shift to the Delhi-NCR region has been a major factor in developing a complete pharma ecosystem in the sectoral pockets of the North, including the power corridors of the Centre.

Key exhibitors at the CPhI & P-MEC India expo included ACG, Excellence United, Aurobindo Pharma, Nectar Lifesciences, Hoong-A Corporation, Supriya Lifesciences, IMA, GEA Group, Optel Group, Bosch, Bowman & Archer, Solace Engineers, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Neogen Chemicals, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Granules India, Acebright Pharma, Zim Laboratories, Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities, Scope Ingredients, Evonik India, Colorcon Asia, Pioma Chemicals, IMCD India, Accupack Engineering, Pharmalab India, Ace Technologies, Gerresheimer, Uflex, Nipro PharmaPackaging, and Indo German Pharma Engineers, among many more.

Day 1 of the expo concurrently witnessed the following events of the IPW:

The CEO Roundtable: Gathering the leaders of the industry, the CEO Roundtable is a conference of change-makers of the Industry. The Roundtable featured stalwarts of the industry like Mr Prashant Nagre, CEO, Fermenta Biotech Ltd.; Mr Yugal Sikri, Managing Director, RPG Life Sciences Ltd.; Mr Vivek Vasudev Kamath, Managing Director and General Manager, Abbott Specialty Care; Mr Sanjay Kumar Jain, President, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, India; Dr. Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Director, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Nectar Lifesciences Limited; Mr S V Veerramani, Chairman & Managing Director, Fourrts (India) Laboratories Private Limited, among others deliberating on issues plaguing the industry and the best ways to solve them.

The India Pharma Awards (IPA) & Networking Night: A Night of recognition for the champions of the Pharmaceutical space, the latest edition of the India Pharma Awards will recognize the contributions of the greatest minds in the Industry. Dr. Arun Chandavarkar, CEO, Biocon, will deliver the keynote address to those in attendance.

About the CPhI & P-MEC expo:

Originating from CPhI Worldwide - CPhI India has become South Asia's leading Pharma meeting place covering every step of the supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage, encompassing CROs, CMOs and manufacturers of API, Generics, Excipients and Drug formulation, Fine chemicals, Biosimilars, Finished Formulations, Lab chemicals and Biotechnology.

P-MEC, on the other hand, includes manufacturers of Pharma Machinery and Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Automation & Robotics, Packaging Equipment & Supplies, Plant / Facility Equipment, Automation & Controls, Processing Equipment, RFID, Tableting / Capsule fillers, Clean room equipment, Filling equipment and Laboratory products.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit: www.informa.com

Informa Markets in India

Informa Markets in India

