The 25th China International Optoelectronic Exposition Grandly Kicks Off in Shenzhen Today

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2024) commenced today with a grand opening at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center. As a premier event that encompasses the entire optoelectronics industry chain, CIOE has witnessed the rapid progress of optoelectronic technology and the profound transformation of the industry landscape over the past 25 years. From its humble beginnings as a small-scale exhibition to its current stature as an international event spanning 240,000 sqm, CIOE has grown in scale and influence, fostering technological innovation and industrial upgrading. It has become a world-leading event that covers the entire industry chain, striving to build a holistic platform for technological innovation, academic discourse, market development, and global collaboration.

Marking its silver jubilee, it has attracted over 3,700 high-quality exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions, showcasing the full spectrum of the optoelectronic industry chain - from chips and devices to full system solutions and manufacturing equipment. Attendees can explore the latest technologies in optical communication, optics, lasers, infrared, sensing, and displays. International pavilions from countries like the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Denmark, and Switzerland will present their latest achievements and innovative products, promoting international technical exchanges and cooperation.

With an expected attendance of over 120,000 professionals from advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, semiconductors, medical, and security sector, CIOE 2024 stands as a platform for networking, trendspotting, and technological progress. This cross-industry communication will invigorate the ongoing innovation and growth in the photonics sector.

Serving as a key platform for displaying scientific breakthroughs and fostering partnerships between industry and academia, CIOE 2024 highlights the latest optoelectronic innovations from research institutions, universities, and high-tech firms, nurturing new product development and connecting companies with investors to foster business deals and global partnerships. The CIOE 2024 - University Technology Achievement Display Zone connects academic research with industry demands, speeding up the practical application of scientific findings. Meanwhile, the Optoelectronic Talent Recruitment Zone provides a platform for companies to recruit skilled professionals, bolstering their talent base and bridging the gap between research and workforce needs.

CIOE 2024 underscores the pivotal role of optoelectronic technologies in driving innovation across various sectors. According to Yang Xiancheng, founder and executive chairman of CIOE, "The rapid development of high-tech industries hinges on close integration between upstream technologies and downstream product innovations. Optoelectronic technology serves as a vital support, unlocking new possibilities for product development in fields such as materials, chips, sensors, and modules." He also noted that emerging technologies like photonics and quantum computing are significant in the commercialization of these advancements.

"Intelligent Manufacturing with Photonics" is a leading technology that drives the development of new productive forces with its unique advantages and diverse applications. At CIOE 2024, key exhibits include optical processing and coating equipment, camera AA equipment, laser equipment, semiconductor equipment, industrial automation, and testing instruments. These innovations enhance production efficiency and quality stability for core products like optoelectronic chips and optical lenses, while also expanding applications into smart manufacturing, consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, and semiconductors.

Beyond an exhibition, CIOE is a hub for global optoelectronics innovation. CIOE 2024 concurrently runs over 80 forums, bringing together leading experts, scholars, and industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements, industry trends, and market opportunities in the optoelectronics sector. Through in-depth discussions, these forums highlight new directions for innovation and development in optoelectronics, igniting enthusiasm for the field's potential. This event serves as a significant milestone in advancing the photonics industry toward sustainable growth.