The Algorand Community Wraps up the Debut of Decipher, the Sold-out Event Showcasing the Future of Finance (FutureFi)

Eco-friendly blockchain fuels new economic models, artistic expression and convergence of traditional and decentralized finance

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand , the blockchain technology company powering the next-generation economy, today announced the successful debut of Decipher , a decentralized by design live and virtual two-day event that convenes the community of builders, businesses, and strategic stakeholders deciphering the future on Algorand. Set in the crypto hub of Miami, the sold-out, two-day event attracted nearly 500 attendees live, and over 2500 virtually. Featuring conversations, networking, and hands-on sessions that explore present and future opportunities for solutions in DeFi, NFTs, and new creator economies, gaming, DAOs, and beyond, Decipher celebrates what's possible thanks to blockchain technology.

With blockchain infused throughout the event, attendees accessed the venue through unique NFTs created and designed by the artists behind the Al Goanna collectibles. Each guest received an original art piece that served as a ticket to the event. For this series, Algorand collaborated with a new artist: @inkhunterart , which has a strong environmental focus and shared values with the Goanna brand. For each of the NFTs produced in the Algo Gator series , 8,880 trees will be planted through our partner organization @carbonneutralAU .

More than 60 speakers presented at the event, including Mayor Francis Suarez; Michael Arrington, founder of Arrington Capital; Silvio Micali, founder of Algorand; Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital; Laura Shin, crypto journalist and host of Unchained podcast; Carlos Domingo, founder and CEO of Securitize; Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce; Meltem Demirors, CSO of Coinshares; Nicholas Horbaczewski, CEO of Drone Racing League; Andrew Durgee, Managing Director of Republic, among others.

Several members of the Algorand ecosystem, who share Algorand's vision for a world where everyone is empowered to create and exchange value efficiently, transparently, and securely, made announcements during the conference.

News coming out of Decipher includes:

For more information about the event, please visit: https://decipherevent.com/

About Algorand

Algorand is building the technology to power everything from the creator economy to the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for anyone to transition into the new digital economy. The leading decentralized infrastructure of choice for visionary leaders across more than 1000 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229493/Algorand_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Algorand