The Art Limitless programme developed by BE OPEN encourages the intersection of the arts and the SDG#12

LUGANO, Switzerland, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second half of 2026, the Art Limitless programme developed by BE OPEN within the BE OPEN Art online gallery, will be dedicated to SDG#12 of the UN Sustainable Development programme. The Art Limitless programme was tailored specifically to run competitions, display webinars, master-classes and other sources of knowledge and guidance to support sustainable art-making, artists and inclusivity in art.

SDG#12 - Responsible Consumption and Production - aims to fundamentally change how goods are produced and consumed to reduce our ecological footprint, promote resource efficiency, and transition to a circular economy. The creative sector can play an immense role in this by leading the way with ideas of sustainable creation, waste reduction, and public awareness and inspiration.

Artists can not only encourage sustainable social, economic practices, but actively challenge ecological footprints by rethinking material sourcing, using creative expression to inspire change by incorporating recycled materials and discarded items.

To put such artists and their creations into the spotlight, BE OPEN Art is posting selected artwork at the online gallery every month, inviting the public to vote and select the Artist of the Month. One of these will become the winner based on the amount of votes. The award will consist of a 1000 euro grant as well as visibility across social and traditional media.

Another prize of 500 euro will be allocated by BE OPEN's Founder Elena Baturina, who comments on the goals of the programme: "For BE OPEN, supporting sustainable artists means to provide new perspectives and visions of and for the society. We hope that these grants will empower artists to keep dreaming, to keep creating, and to keep following their hearts, while involving the audiences in a meaningful and much needed dialogue."

The awardee of the public vote prize of 300 euro will be decided upon by an open online vote at the gallery's website.

The Art Limitless programme was launched in 2025, with the first year dedicated to inclusivity in arts. The gallery highlighted artwork by artists with disabilities that demonstrated the beneficial power of creativity and inclusivity. Selected artwork has been posted at the gallery every month: three winners were selected at the end of the year and awarded money prizes.