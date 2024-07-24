The Art of Living Corporate Holistic Wellbeing Program: Learning to Navigate Challenges and Embrace Joy

BENGALURU, India, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress, sleep disorders, depression, and anxiety have become ubiquitous, affecting individuals of all age groups in the society from school children and college students to corporate professionals and the elderly. Ideally, childhood and youth should be vibrant with energy and zeal, while old age should bring peaceful solitude or companionship. Yet, every one of these stages of life is increasingly overshadowed by mental health struggles.

The Psycho-social Correlation between Sleep and Depression

The Art of Living Way to Navigate Challenges and Embrace Joy

Stress, sleeplessness, and depression are interconnected. Stress and anxiety often lead to sleeplessness, which can, in turn, cause depression. As per the statistics of the Sleep Foundation, alarmingly, approximately 40% of people with insomnia suffer from clinical depression, and up to 80% of those with depression experience bouts of insomnia. While medications like Restyl or Prozac may provide short-term relief, they come with prolonged side effects and can cause anxiety as a withdrawal syndrome.

A thought-provoking narrative by HH Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlights the profound impact of internal struggles. He recounts a story of a gentleman who visited a doctor, complaining of widespread pain and sadness despite normal test results. The doctor suggested he watch a clown at the circus to lift his spirits, only for the gentleman to reveal, "Doctor, I am that clown." This story, reminiscent of the actor and comedian Robin Williams' life, underscores the reality that happiness does not stem from external sources or talents but from understanding one's true nature through self-enquiry and meditation.

Embracing a Holistic Approach

A holistic approach to wellbeing integrates physical, emotional, social, and spiritual health. It involves self-awareness and openness to nurturing one's life culture. The Art of Living's Holistic Wellbeing programs, designed around this philosophy, have shown phenomenal results worldwide. Of about 500,000 participants, 97% have reported benefits such as better clarity of mind, enhanced energy, improved emotional resilience, and overall holistic health. Proven yogic techniques such as the SKY breathing technique, meditation, and pranayama have led to a 218% increase in deep sleep, a 50% increase in well-being hormones, a 56% reduction in stress, and a 70% decrease in depression. Participants from the corporate world have seen significant improvements, including better teamwork, increased social connection, enhanced employee engagement, higher workplace morale and lower absenteeism, not to mention reduced healthcare costs.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasizes that happiness arises not from external achievements but from inner realization. Thus, despite many successes in the corporate milieu, people may not be truly happy or filled with a zest for life. Life, with its inherent dichotomies, requires a broad perspective to navigate challenges and embrace joy. The Art of Living's programs cultivate this perspective, offering a fountain of joy and hope that lights up individuals from within and spreads positivity.

About The Art of Living Corporate Holistic Wellbeing Program

The Art of Living's Corporate Holistic Wellbeing Program, India's premier corporate wellness initiative, integrates physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Aligned with WHO's wellness principles, it offers breathing techniques and meditation practices to enhance overall wellbeing, reduce stress, and improve work-life balance, offering balanced pathways for individuals to thrive with resilience.

