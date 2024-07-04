The Art of Living Launches Transformative Leadership Program

BENGALURU, India, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art of Living has introduced a groundbreaking leadership initiative designed to revolutionize leadership development: the Art of Leadership Certificate Program. Rooted in the timeless teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, this program promises to equip participants with the skills and insights necessary for exemplary leadership in today's dynamic world.

Unlocking Leadership Excellence: Gurudev's Core Principles

Leadership Development Program from The Art of Living

The Art of Leadership program emphasizes three core principles inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings:

Context : Leaders are encouraged to view life from a broader perspective of time, space, and the cosmos. This holistic view fosters a deep understanding of the bigger picture, enabling leaders to make decisions that are beneficial in the long run.





: Leaders are encouraged to view life from a broader perspective of time, space, and the cosmos. This holistic view fosters a deep understanding of the bigger picture, enabling leaders to make decisions that are beneficial in the long run. Commitment : A strong dedication to a larger cause and a sense of belonging inspires leaders to work towards goals that transcend personal interests. This commitment to something greater than oneself cultivates a sense of purpose and drive.





: A strong dedication to a larger cause and a sense of belonging inspires leaders to work towards goals that transcend personal interests. This commitment to something greater than oneself cultivates a sense of purpose and drive. Compassion: True leadership is defined by compassion. Leaders who let go of control to create more leaders than followers, build a supportive and growth-oriented environment. Compassionate leaders are empathetic, humble, and high in integrity.

These principles are not just theoretical; they are actionable insights that can transform leadership styles. The program helps participants develop essential qualities such as integrity, empathy, resilience, and humility. It encourages self-motivation, continuous improvement, and effective communication. By fostering a meditative mind, the program promotes stress-free, energy-filled living, leading to a clear vision and abundant success.

Program Dynamics: Elevate Your Leadership Potential

The Art of Leadership Certificate Program is structured to provide maximum impact in a concise time-frame. Facilitated by world-class faculty with extensive leadership experience, the program promises significant benefits: increased energy levels, stress relief, improved clarity of mind, changed leadership paradigms, a heightened sense of belonging, and enhanced work performance.

The program is beneficial for executives, entrepreneurs, managers, and aspiring leaders eager to enhance their leadership prowess and drive organizational success.

Explore the intensive 12-hour online program over four days, complemented by 21 days of post-course support. Master essential skills — collaboration, emotional intelligence, resilience, happiness, high performance and more — to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

This program promises to be a transformative experience, unlocking the potential of participants, in shaping the future of leadership excellence.

For more details, visit The Art of Leadership page on the Art of Living Corporate Programs website.

Get in touch with us: [email protected] | +91 9900913402

About The Art of Living Corporate Programs

The Art of Living Corporate Programs provide holistic leadership solutions, enhancing team dynamics and employee well-being. Integrating ancient wisdom with modern techniques, our programs empower individuals and organizations to thrive in today's dynamic business environment. From stress management to leadership development, we foster resilience, collaboration, and peak performance, ensuring sustained corporate success and fulfilment.

Like at: https://www.facebook.com/vvki.leadership/

Message at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vvkileadership/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453449/Leadership_Development_AOLCP.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431427/AoL_Corporate_Program_Logo.jpg