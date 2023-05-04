BENGALURU, India, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent times where investing in natural capital with the help of technology has become a matter of general concern, The Art of Living Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with AquaKraft with a motive to make India Water +ve by 2030. This strategic partnership will leverage the experience and on ground impact of The Art of Living, and green energy efficient, sustainable drinking water and sanitation technologies by AquaKraft in a collaborative, collective and co-operative framework integrating all the stakeholders in an inclusive manner leading to water balance, accounting and sustainability.

The Art of Living partners with AquaKraft group to continue on their journey to unleash the economic value of water

The Art of Living Foundation has been connecting people around the globe and reaching every corner of the nation through well-renowned social projects that aim to eradicate water scarcity and rejuvenate existing water bodies. The foundation was an initiative by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Under the guidance of Gurudev, The Art of Living Foundation has been working to achieve the goal of an optimistic water country by 2030 through various water conservation projects. One such project is The Art of Living JalTara, launched to tackle the looming problem of groundwater availability in rural areas.

The absence of groundwater and inefficient measures of storing rainwater has led to the maximum damage in the agricultural sector. As a result, many farmers have been losing their crops due to poor irrigation facilities and other water-related issues. The vast losses due to crop spoilage and other structural deteriorations became a significant concern. Through JalTara, the approach to conserve rainwater is by digging recharge structures in all the arable plots in the vicinity so that water can percolate deep inside the roots.

This partnership of The Art of Living Foundation with AquaKraft Projects Pvt. Ltd. will aid the singular motive of both entities in the willingness to provide clean and fresh drinking water to societies worldwide. The organization's expertise resides in developing and managing revenue models for finding a one-stop solution for the prevalent water crisis.

With this strategic collaboration, water savings will be encouraged with the help of the societal notion of The Art of Living Foundation and the technological expertise of AquaKraft. The models aiming to recognize the economic value of water in society will benefit the areas with water scarcity and incentivize individuals at a higher level to take care of their water-related needs by practising sustainability.

Dr Subramanya Kusnur: Founder, the Chairman, and CEO of AquaKraft Group, expressed his immense happiness in the form of gratitude towards Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The two entities look forward to this meticulous partnership to restore the environmental balance and serve society honestly.

About Art of Living – Social Projects

The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual teacher - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has always had a focus on improving the livelihoods of rural farmers – to ensure their economic, health and mental wellbeing. And this starts with enough groundwater – which is the basis for rural communities to thrive.

