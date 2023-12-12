MUMBAI, India, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art of Living Social Projects takes immense pride in unveiling a strategic partnership to usher in transformative measures ensuring water positivity for the state of Maharashtra. An MOU was signed in Mumbai on the 26th of November between The Art of Living Social Projects and the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, Government of Maharashtra. Present at the occasion were Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Shri Eknath Shinde, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, Vyakti Vikas Kendra India.

The Art of Living signs an MOU with the Govt. of Maharashtra for a powerful resolution to the devastating water crises

The Art of Living has already taken up the initiative to make India water positive and made immense progress in rejuvenating 70+ rivers, their tributaries and streams. 90,000+ groundwater recharge structures have been built across 8 states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Shri Eknath Shinde, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra commented, "Although this is a small assembly of people, the results will be outstanding. Jal hi jeevan hai, jal hai to kal hai. Rainfall has steadily decreased over the years and considering the effects of climate change, this is a good time for the Government of Maharashtra to collaborate with The Art of Living on water conservation."

The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan 2.0 is a collaborative initiative to pioneer groundbreaking practices across 85 tehsils in 30 districts. At its core, the mission seeks to revolutionise Maharashtra into a water positive state by implementing comprehensive measures such as desilting streams and building various water conservation structures to increase groundwater levels.

Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, shared, "The first Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan had successfully conserved water in 22,000 villages and the lion's share of this success goes to The Art of Living. The Central Government report of 2020 stated that the water table in Maharashtra had risen, while it had decreased in surrounding areas. I am happy that the Government of Maharashtra will once again be working with The Art of Living." The Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra expressed appreciation for the admirable commitment that characterises all The Art of Living volunteers.

The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan 2.0 is a pivotal stride in addressing the imminent water crisis while simultaneously fostering agricultural prosperity in the region. Over the past decade, The Art of Living Social Projects has steadfastly dedicated itself to Maharashtra among other states, effectively addressing the water crisis and championing the holistic well-being of farmers.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recalls that when The Art of Living's water conservation efforts were initiated in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavisji provided strong encouragement. Gurudev emphasises that collaboration between the Government and the people accelerates progress. Success is assured when there's public support, governmental determination, and Divine Grace working together.

The Art of Living Social Projects, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, invites individuals, communities, and stakeholders to join hands in this incredible journey and amplify the momentum towards making Maharashtra more resilient and prosperous.

