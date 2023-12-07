The Autumn Leaf Cafe: A Culinary Haven in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad Recognized as 'The Best Continental Restaurant'

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autumn Leaf Cafe, a distinguished culinary and artistic establishment in the upscale Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad has been honoured with the prestigious award for 'The Best Continental Restaurant 2023 Award' at the Restaurant Awards 2023 by Restaurant India.

Restaurant Awards 2023 is the top honour bestowed upon the greatest in the industry who have tirelessly dedicated their lives to walking the extra mile to raise the bar of the Food & Beverage Sector. It honours and applauds the great work done by foodpreneurs and chefs nationwide. The Award was given by Restaurant India, consisting of Top Chefs and Thought Leaders, in a grand event at the ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad on 5th December 2023.

Nestled amidst the enchanting beauty of ancient trees and lush greenery, The Autumn Leaf Cafe https://www.instagram.com/autumnleafcafe/ has earned a special place in the hearts of the twin cities' young food enthusiasts. Beyond its gastronomic offerings, the cafe https://www.facebook.com/autumnleafcafe provides a distinctive experience by seamlessly integrating a showcase of distressed furniture within its space, offering patrons the opportunity to immerse themselves in both culinary and artistic delights.

"In 2016, I embarked on a journey, leaving behind a plush IT job in the USA and returned to Hyderabad to breathe life into a dream – a dream that materialised into the Autumn Leaf Cafe - nestled in a heritage house at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad." Asmita Reddy – Founder Director – The Autumn Leaf Café and Home Studio.

Since its inception in 2016, the cafe has not only become synonymous with exceptional continental cuisine but also stands out for its unique feature—a connected studio showcasing and retailing distressed furniture –the Autumn Leaf Home Studio - https://www.instagram.com/autumnleafhomestudio/

The Autumn Leaf Home Studio – is patronized by leading architects, interior designers and savvy homemakers who love the "Make-in-India" collection of the best Restoration Furniture sourced from all over the country.

The cafe's ambience, adorned with creatively distressed furniture, https://www.facebook.com/autumnleafhomestudio adds a layer of aesthetic charm, creating an atmosphere that transcends the ordinary dining experience. Famous for hosting various activities and events, The Autumn Leaf Cafe has become a hub for those seeking not only exceptional cuisine but also a unique blend of artistry and culinary finesse.

In addition to the recent accolade as 'The Best Continental Restaurant,' The Autumn Leaf Cafe has ambitious plans for expansion. On the anvil is the imminent opening of several Autumn Leaf cafes and studios in the near future, promising to bring the unique combination of culinary excellence and artistic flair to a wider audience.

Asmitha Reddy, the visionary founder of The Autumn Leaf Cafe, expressed her joy and gratitude after receiving the award. "It is such an honour to receive this prestigious and much-coveted award. Our commitment to providing a fulfilling experience is what sets us apart.

On behalf of Team Autumn Leaf, I thank the jury for bestowing us with this award. It makes us proud to know that we have been able to serve joy, cheer, and artistic inspiration along with our F & B," she shared adding that they plan to open several Autumn Leaf Café and Studio outlets in the future.

The Autumn Leaf Cafe, with its commitment to culinary excellence and artistic innovation, is not just a restaurant; it's a destination where the realms of gastronomy and art converge. As the Autumn Leaf Café & Studio looks towards the future, opening new outlets promises to extend this unique experience to a broader audience.