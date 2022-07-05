The best music education awaits, admission at NMIMS School of Performing Arts Commences

MUMBAI, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Performing Arts (SOPA), provides a degree program in Music (Indian and Western Contemporary), announces admissions for the year 2022. Inaugurated in the year 2018, SOPA is home to a pool of talented students and is accepting registrations for both its programs offering Bachelors of Arts in Western Contemporary Music and in Indian Music respectively.

India's 1st UG degree program, Bachelor of Arts in Music (Western Contemporary Music), is a 3-year course that specialises in domains like Piano, Drum, Guitar and Vocals. The course aims at imparting knowledge through industry leaders thereby also creating a strong industry connection that aids having good exposure. It also involves a 40-hour internship program for the 3rd year students to give them hands-on music industry experience.

Besides this, students from both the programs can avail access to the state-of-the-art music laboratory and offers the perfect foundation for success.

To enrol into the School of Performing Arts for Western Contemporary Music, a candidate needs to upload an unlisted (not private) Youtube Video of not more than 5 minutes. Based on that, selected students shall be called for the final live audition at a given date.

Bachelor of Arts, Indian Music program is a perfect blend of theoretical and practical applications of Music that helps students become future-ready for concerts, studio performances and many more. The school has added special learning and riyaz techniques for students to foster and encourage individual thinking thereby enabling them to realise and assimilate music to greater depths and dimensions. The program offers a choice of vocal/sitar to opt as a major practical and has benefited students by widening their career options to become performing artists, a researcher, teacher, guide, author, composer, etc.

The School provides a Scholarship of up to 50% to deserving and promising candidates. Students will be selected based on music auditions where they are required to upload an unlisted (not private) Youtube Video of not more than 5 minutes. It should be recorded live and be free of edits. Eligible students will be required to come in for a live audition on a provided date based on which they shall be judged and selected.

Eligibility:

For both these programs, students must have a 10 + 2 with a 50% aggregate in 12th Standard OR students having good potential and skills can be considered as a special case and allowed for an audition round. Age Limit for enrollment is currently set to 35 years.

Speaking about the same, Dr. Vikas Bharadwaj, Associate Dean of School of Performing Arts said, ''SOPA is home to those talented students who dare to dream big. The Institute recognizes and appreciates that it takes a lot of courage for students who dare not to be a part of the homogeneous group and pursue a career as a musician. We aim at providing a rich curriculum with sound teaching methodology to ensure that the students not only become conceptually strong but also get the right attitude. We feel pleasure to be a companion of the aspirants and to help them meet up all their needs."

About the School:

SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, School of Performing Arts (SOPA) is well equipped with state-of-art infrastructure, providing new age music labs and supporting technological aided teaching. Because of its small batch size, the faculty provides personal attention & mentorship to every student thereby bringing out the best in them. The curriculum has been designed with leading international music schools and inputs from music professionals to make students future-ready. With eminent faculties having strong industry tie-ups SOPA has been able to provide an exciting range of career opportunities to all students.

Follow more at: https://performingarts.nmims.edu/

About SVKM's NMIMS University:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59).

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS