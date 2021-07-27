The BitMEX Partner Programme Expands into Phase Two With 17 New Additions

Alexander Höptner, CEO of 100x Group, the holding structure behind BitMEX, said: "After such a fantastic start to the BitMEX Partner Programme, we're thrilled to build on our commitment to connect our users with the best tools for their trading experience. Our newest batch of partners are top players in their fields and we are excited to welcome them to the BitMEX ecosystem".

These new members of the BitMEX Partner Programme are:

This is BitMEX's most diverse and dynamic set of partners yet, representing trade execution, algorithmic trading, data, tax reporting, and lending.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform, which supports leveraged trading via Perpetual and Futures Contracts. Our mission is to professionalise the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives. We offer a fast, safe, and liquid way to trade and hedge cryptocurrency risk. For more information, visit www.bitmex.com .

