The CEO Magazine Launches The Collection: A New Editorial Platform Curating the World's Most Trusted Businesses

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO Magazine has announced the launch of The Collection, a new editorial platform designed to curate and showcase exceptional businesses, services and experiences trusted by global executives and high-net-worth audiences.

Developed as a long-term editorial initiative, The Collection applies the same editorial judgement and standards used to profile business leaders across The CEO Magazine to identifying outstanding organisations across a range of high-impact industries. Each edition focuses on a specific category or sector, presenting a carefully curated selection chosen for quality, reputation, positioning and relevance to an international executive audience.

Unlike traditional directories or promotional listings, The Collection is editorially driven. Shortlisting is conducted through independent editorial review, with no applications accepted, reinforcing its role as a credible, third-party endorsement rather than advertising.

"For years, The CEO Magazine has been trusted by business leaders around the world to deliver independent, high-quality editorial insight," said Chris Dutton, Founder of The CEO Magazine. "The Collection extends that same editorial judgement beyond individuals to the businesses, advisors and experiences that executives rely on every day. It's about curating trust, not promoting brands — and creating a reference point our audience can genuinely rely on."

A Curated Platform for a Global Executive Audience

With a brand reach of 13m and a global readership of senior executives, business leaders and high-net-worth individuals, The CEO Magazine has long served as a trusted source of insight into leadership, strategy and enterprise. The Collection extends this editorial authority by offering readers a structured way to discover the businesses, advisors and experiences that shape executive life beyond the boardroom.

Initial editions of The Collection will focus on areas such as luxury boutique accommodation, private wealth advisory, real estate, executive health and other sectors where trust, reputation and quality are paramount. Each collection is published as a permanent, search-optimised editorial feature on The CEO Magazine's global platform.

Why Inclusion Matters

Being shortlisted for any edition of The Collection signals that a business has been recognised through editorial assessment as standing out within its category. For organisations selected, inclusion represents third-party validation aligned with one of the world's leading executive publications.

A limited number of shortlisted businesses may also be invited to access enhanced editorial visibility within their respective collections. These opportunities are intentionally constrained to preserve the integrity and editorial balance of each edition.

As The CEO Magazine expands The Collection across additional industries and regions, the platform is expected to become a recognised reference point for executives seeking trusted recommendations across multiple facets of business, lifestyle and professional services.

About The CEO Magazine

The CEO Magazine is a leading global publication focused on business leadership, innovation and executive insight. With a worldwide audience spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia, the magazine delivers high-quality editorial content across print, digital and experiential platforms.

Learn More About The Collection:

https://www.theceomagazine.com/thecollection