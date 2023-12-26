The Chanakya & Hello! India's Extravagant Christmas Brunch- A Symphony of Luxury & Festive Delight

NEW DELHI, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, The Chanakya, in association with Hello! India, orchestrated a festive masterpiece with an exceptional Christmas celebration over a sumptuous holiday brunch. This enchanting celebration not only radiated the joy of the season but also exemplified the unwavering commitment of the inhouse brands on crafting moments of pure splendor thus making it the most captivating yuletide celebration of the town.

The Chanakya x Hello! Christmas celebration

Fashion luminary Rimzim Dadu unveiled 'The Chanakya Christmas tree' designed by her in association with The Chanakya and Hello! India that mirrored the brilliance of her avant-garde designs and the opulence synonymous with The Chanakya.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head of DLF Retail, shared, "The collaboration between The Chanakya and Hello! India has once again set a benchmark for luxury events in the city. The Chanakya X Hello! India Christmas Brunch achieved a harmonious blend of luxe fashion & artistic engagements and culinary delights. Our celebration resonates with the unwavering commitment of our brands, meticulously crafting moments that radiate the true spirit of the season at par with the Global markets.

Mr. Saurabh, Vice President, and Head -DLF Luxury Malls stated, "The Chanakya continues to redefine luxury standards, curating a celebration that leaves an indelible mark on our patrons. Our celebration embodies the essence of the season, reflecting our brand's steadfast dedication to creating moments filled with joy in this holiday season."

At The Chanakya and Hello! India's Christmas Brunch, renowned brands orchestrated captivating engagements. The festive ambiance reached new heights as guests added personal sparkle to the Christmas tree by designing 'Christmas Baubles '. The enchantment continued with unique touches and treasured keepsakes, including MTM Consultation with Brioni, calligraphed letters by The Collective & Ted Baker, personalized Twillies with Janavi India & 1 Magnolia, festive makeovers by Nykaa Luxe and handcrafted wreaths with Outhouse.

In addition, bespoke festive caricatures were curated by Artists from Masha Art, a luxury art investment firm, that added a touch of artistic expression, in creating cherished memories. Guests enjoyed the New Year tarot readings by the talented Meera Bhatia while fragrances from Olfa Originals filled the air, capturing the regal essence of Christmas and immersing everyone in magical nostalgia.

Festive wishes came alive with personalized wish letters organized by The Chanakya over culinary delights with a live pasta counter, Christmas cocktails, and delectable desserts from Bloom Café & Vietnam-inspired delicacies from Vietnam-ease Caphe that created an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

The opulent and enchanting Christmas Brunch held at The Chanakya set a new standard for the holiday season. This remarkable partnership between The Chanakya and Hello! India showcased their dedication to delivering unparalleled luxury and delight. Guests were captivated by the joyous experience that left an indelible mark on their hearts.

About The Chanakya

The Chanakya is an exclusive destination situated in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi where 'Luxury meets Leisure.' It hosts the best in Luxury, Fashion, Beauty, Gourmet & Entertainment, all under one roof.

It is home to renowned International luxury brands such as Hèrmes, Chanel, Tiffany & Co. amongst others. Guests can indulge in delectable dining at the lively Café C over live musical entertainment or at MKT. The Chanakya is a retail experience of the finest kind, One that is meant to resonate with all your senses and leave you spellbound.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307047/TheChanakya_Hello_Christmas_celebration.jpg