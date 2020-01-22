The Empire State Building Celebrates Australia Day On January 26

The iconic landmark to light in green and gold and donate to the bushfire crisis in honour of the holiday

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) has announced that this year the building will light in Australia's national colours of green and gold to celebrate Australia Day. Celebrated annually on January 26, the national holiday commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet of British ships in New South Wales.

Additionally, as the world continues to follow the national bushfire crisis that has devastated the country, ESB's restaurant STATE Grill and Bar will add FOSTER'S beer and a special Pavlova dessert to its menu on January 25 and 27, with all profits made from these limited-availability items donated directly to the NSW Rural Fire Service. Patina Restaurant Group, the restaurant's managing company, has also pledged to match this donation.

"The Empire State Building is a popular destination for Australian travellers and our thoughts are very much with the country during the current crisis," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "We want to take this opportunity to extend our support through our world-famous tower lights and with a donation in support of bushfire relief."

Complimentary Tim Tams made in-house by STATE's pastry chef Andrea Jarosh will also be available with purchase of a beer or dessert.

For more information about the Empire State Building and STATE Grill and Bar, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com, and https://www.patinagroup.com/state-grill-and-bar.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About STATE Grill and Bar

STATE Grill and Bar is the Empire State Building's flagship restaurant that fuses classic New York cuisine with modern culinary style. Its chefs draw inspiration from the Empire State itself, its bounty of market ingredients and the farmers and producers who provide for the world's most iconic metropolis. The restaurant's design pays homage to the Empire State Building's rich history and 1930's Art Deco design with each finish thoughtfully sourced.

