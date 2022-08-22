The first consignment of Caustic Soda Lye from GNAL to NALCO dispatched via Railway Rake

VADODARA, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Swaroop P IAS, Managing Director of GACL & Chairman of GNAL, flagged off the first consignment of Caustic Soda Lye on 20th August 2022 from Ankleshwar in the presence of senior executives of GNAL, GACL & NALCO. This consignment would be reaching Damanjodi Complex of NALCO via the Railway Rake.

GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (GNAL), is a Joint Venture of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (GACL) and National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO). GACL and NALCO, two leaders of their own production sector in India have established an 800TPD Caustic Soda Plant and 130MW coal-based power plant at Dahej (Gujarat). The new JV Company was incorporated on 4th December 2015 in Vadodara (Gujarat). The project is set up at a total cost of about ₹2000 Crores where the promoters, GACL and NALCO are holding equity in the ratio of 60:40.

Both GACL and NALCO will be benefitting from the commissioning and commercial production of this project.

About GNAL:

GACL-NALCO Alkalies and Chemicals Private Limited (GNAL) is a joint venture company of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), a company promoted by Government of Gujarat, and National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), A Government of India Enterprise. The equity holding of GACL and NALCO for the joint venture company is in the ratio of 60: 40.

Building a strong bond between these two companies, GNAL aims at consolidating GACL's supremacy in chlor-alkali and other integrated downstream products and ensuring a steady and reliable supply of caustic soda to NALCO for its alumina production facilities and future expansions. GNAL established 800 TPD caustic soda plant and, to cater to its power requirements, a 130 MW coal based captive power plant at Dahej, Gujarat.

Website: www.gnal.co.in

