THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangalore Receives Splendid Response From GATE Aspirants & Semester Students After the Launch of Their Free Coaching Initiative During the Lockdown
21 Apr, 2020, 09:42 IST
- Students register for more than one lakh courses, worth more than 30 Crores, for free
BANGALORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore-based GATE Coaching Institute, THE GATE ACADEMY, had taken an initiative around a month ago. It had made its video lectures and other digital contents available to GATE aspirants and 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, completely free. The idea was to help students learn and not miss the coaching in the lockdown situation.
This initiative, according to the institute's Director, Mr. Ritesh Raushan, has gone viral; he says, "We have received tremendous response for this initiative from across India, especially Tier-2 and 3 towns. Out of more than 1 Lakh course registrations, only 8% is from the top 4 metro cities and the rest 92% are from the rest of India. This shows the hunger for good learning content in Post Graduate Segment that can be consumed on digital platforms such as TGA App or browser-based Learning Management Systems."
Highest amount of interest was shown by students from Mechanical Branch (30%) followed by Civil (25%), Electrical (17%), Computer Science (13%), Electronics (13%) and rest from other streams of engineering.
"Encouraged by the interest shown by the students, THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangalore, has further launched few more initiatives, to help engineering students," said Mr. Ritesh Raushan. "For our registered classroom students, we had started providing online LIVE lectures, both in Hindi and English, to maintain continuity of their studies and complete syllabus on time. However, we know that not all GATE coaching institutes are technically equipped to do so, hence we have extended the same service for free of cost to all the GATE aspirants, even who had enrolled with other institutes for a classroom course. The idea is, not to let their preparation suffer during the lockdown. Now, even students from other coaching institutes can continue their studies with our LIVE online lectures, completely free of cost."
When probed as to what is the benefit that THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangalore, is deriving from all these initiatives, Mr. Ritesh Raushan said, "In the event of a crisis, it's the duty of every component of society to do its bit to help each other. It is a small step in that direction. And after all, a friend in need is a friend indeed. We want engineering students and GATE aspirants to remember us as friends and partners in their success."
About THE GATE ACADEMY:
THE GATE ACADEMY is an Award-Winning GATE coaching institute in India and also empanelled with NPIU (National Project Implementation Unit) to provide GATE training under TEQIP-III, implemented as a World Bank assisted project to improve the quality of technical education in the country.
