THE GOVERNMENT OF KERALA AND ENTIGRITY EXECUTE MOU TO BOOST EMPLOYMENT & SKILL DEVELOPMENT IN THE STATE

COCHIN, India , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entigrity Pvt. Ltd has entered into an MoU with the Government of Kerala and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP). The objective of this agreement is to provide the state's youth with cutting-edge skill sets and to increase their general employability in the BFSI and IT/ITES sector.

The signing ceremony was conducted on 2nd August 2022 at the Girideepam Convention Centre in Trivandrum in the presence of the Hon. Chief Minister of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education. Dr.R. BINDU and Dr. Usha Titus, Chairperson & Managing Director, ASAP. Mr. Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, Founder and CEO of Entigrity represented the organization at the event.

Entigrity is a leading offshoring and fintech company that is a global leader in the accounting industry. The company provides offshore staffing services to more than 600 accounting firms across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It was started in 2015 and has grown from a team of 4 people to 1250 team members today.

Dr. Usha Titus, Chairperson and Managing Director, ASAP Kerala said:

"ASAP Kerala focuses on making the youth of the state employable by equipping them with higher order skills. We offer in-demand courses, one of which is Enrolled Agent, which is certified by the Internal Revenue Service, US Department of Treasury. This provides a very good opportunity for students from Commerce and Management background to secure job roles in US taxation in top companies based in India. As a start to this, ASAP Kerala had signed an MoU with Entigrity Pvt. Ltd to provide employment to 500 students in the next five years. This is part of the hire-and-train model which ASAP Kerala is adopting for courses in other sectors too."

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP) , a government-owned organization founded in 2012, aims to increase students' employability and make it easier for them to find jobs. ASAP acts as a link between businesses and higher education. When there is a demand, ASAP offers higher-order skill courses online and through its skill development centers in colleges, schools, and Community Skill Parks. These courses are industry-led and curated. It aims to encourage the development of a mindset for problem-solving and a culture of product creation.

Mr. Shalin Parikh, Founder, and CEO of Entigrity, said:

"Under this MOU agreement, we aim to provide employment to 500+ professionals across the state of Kerala in the coming two to three years. We have recently opened our latest office in Cochin , where we aim to provide suitable opportunities and enhance the skillset of the talent pool available in Kerala. We have always been a purpose-driven company, and it feels wonderful to establish an association with a welfare program like the ASAP and been able to make a positive impact. We are delighted to embark on this journey and hope to make a positive impact in the coming years in the State and the country at large."

The organization, which has its headquarters in Ahmedabad, has eight locations nationwide, with more than 1250 people working across all levels. The newest being their recently inaugurated office in Kochi. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Entigrity hired close to 750 individuals and grew more than 200% in the last two years. The company had also signed an MoU with the Gujarat Government in June this year, wherein they had committed up to 150 crores in investment to provide employment to more than 3000 individuals across the State of Gujarat.

Asian Development Bank and Niti Aayog have ranked ASAP as one of the most successful and creative skill development interventions in the nation. According to a 2019 statewide assessment by Nielsen India Pvt. Ltd, ASAP's skill development programs have been successful in preparing students for the workforce and improving their employability.

With ASAP and Entigrity working closely over the next few years, it is bound to be a beneficial partnership for everyone involved, especially the youth of Kerala.

