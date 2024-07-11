The Hub Bengaluru brings Dubai's Biggest Organic Marketing Guru, Mahdi Shafiei to India

A chance for aspiring creators' ideas to reach Dubai

BENGALURU, India, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hub Bengaluru is thrilled to announce that Mahdi Shafiei, the mastermind of the MENA region's fastest-growing social media powerhouse, Trifid Media, is set to host a MASSIVE MEET-UP of over 1000 creators at The Hub Bengaluru on the 14th of July.

With an impressive 14-year track record in the media, marketing and sales industries, Mahdi has achieved phenomenal success, including:

Over $100 million in global media sales.

in global media sales. 1 billion views for his own brands.

A staggering 3 billion views for his clients.

Dubai Shoot Giveaway:

The Hub Bengaluru is giving away a chance to shoot the candidate's dream project at the number one studio in Dubai with Creative direction from Mahdi himself - absolutely FREE. Flights and hotels will be sponsored by The Hub Bengaluru. All participants need to do is pitch their dream project in three sentences. These 3 sentences can change their lives. Selected pitches will get to pitch Mahdi on stage, live in front of 1000+ attendees.

Highlights include: A 2-day staycation in Dubai (and many more giveaways), travel sponsorships for students from all over India to make the trip to Bengaluru to meet Mahdi, exclusive session challenges with Bengaluru's favorite creators, and so much more.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for founders, small business owners, and serious creators.

This massive meet-up of over 1000 people will also witness an exclusive fireside chat with Bengaluru's best entrepreneurs and creators.

Register now for the massive meet-up on [Nas.io](https://nas.io/thehubbengaluru/events/gccs-biggest-organic-marketing-guru-mahdi-shafiei-at-the-hub-bengaluru)

About The Hub Bengaluru

The Hub Bengaluru is a Media House that is building the largest creative community. THB cumulatively reaches over 100 million accounts, has a strong community of 140K+ members, has curated 200+ curated brands and worked with over 150 brands. Online, The Hub offers a collaborative community building solution for brands and creators. Offline, they provide Creatively Designed Community Spaces for Coliving, Coworking, Events & a one-of-a kind Creator Studio for content production.

Past Highlights at The Hub Bengaluru:

Community partners for Nas Summit India,

Hosted Bhuvan Bam for an exclusive networking event in collaboration with Kalaari Capital

Hosted South India's largest Creator Awards Show and much more.

