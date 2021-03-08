The IMC Ladies' Wing honours and celebrates womanhood this March with a series of powerful events and speakers

MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's premier business and professional women's organization, the Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates and honours womanhood in the most contemporary and relevant way through its initiatives around International Women's Day. Under the able leadership of President Anuja Mittal, the IMC Ladies' Wing has been enthusiastically involved in making the month of March more than just a celebration for its body of over 2,200 members, consisting of entrepreneurs, managers, professionals and women from leading business houses.

"In the spirit of our commitment to address women's issues, empower their social, political and entrepreneurial status and provide a forum to create solutions, we have put together a wonderful calendar of events this March," says Anuja Mittal "We hope these events will serve as catalysts for women to empower themselves to create the change they desire."

Keeping in mind that the responsibility to achieve a safe city has to be shared by citizens, government, police and the society at large, IMC Ladies' Wing aims to make Mumbai city safer for women and children with E launch of the project - Aamchi Mumbai Safe Mumbai in partnership with UN Women in presence of the Chief Guest, Smt. Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur (Sonawane), Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra, Guest of Honour - Mr. Vishwas Nangare Patil (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Mumbai and Special Invitee - Ms. Noopur Jhunjhunwala - Monitoring, Evaluation & Partnerships Lead - UN Women.

"Indian women have more than proved that they can be at par, if not better in some cases, with men, be it in the Government, Corporate sector, Science field and the Arts not only in India but Internationally too. However, there are more women who have unfulfilled dreams and as a society we owe it to make a better world for them," says Mittal who has been supported by Vice President, Nishreen Khorakiwala, Committee Chairperson, Ms. Bharti Gandhi, Co-Chairpersons, Ms. Sheila and Ms. Reena Rupani and Committee Members, Ms. Arti Sanghi, Ms. Jyoti Doshi, Ms. Leena Vaidya and Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar in putting together this event.

"A woman can reach great heights when she is fearless and not afraid for her and her child's safety. Women and child physical and mental safety is the basic need for any kind of progress," she added.

The flagship event IMPACT 2021 endeavours to bring together people diverse in experience, with the apt theme, "Unleash your inner power". The Ladies' Wing brings together an enviable list of super achievers from various fields for an Inspirational Talk Series through the month for interesting virtual interactive sessions. The exciting line-up includes guest speakers like renowned actor Vidya Balan, Executive Editor of the Times of India, Vinita Dawra Nangia, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, Executive Editor of Wion, Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Authors and Scriptwriters Gajra Kottary & Ridhi Sarda and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty.

Another exciting session of IMPACT 2021 takes the form of a panel discussion with women innovators such as Ms. Lakshmi Menon - Founder, The Pure Living, Ms. Namita Banka - Founder and MD, Banka BioLoo and Ms. Rashmi Bharti - Co-Founder, Avani.

"Women at work are making their mark in India, in such a milieu; it is even more remarkable when they make their mark through innovation in their chosen fields, making a difference in the society," says Mittal, who helms the event with the support of Vice President Nishreen Khorakiwala and the Impact 2021 Committee, Chairperson - Jyoti Doshi, Co-Chairperson - Reena Rupani, Advisories - Ms. Amita Haribhakti and Ms. Arti Sanghi, Special invitee - Ms. Bhavna Doshi and Committee Members - Ms. Malini Agarwalla and Ms. Radhika Kaji.



Under Mittal's leadership, the IMC Ladies' Wing has managed to keep a dynamic calendar of events through the use of virtual sessions through the entire year. What began in 1966 as a forum for creating socio-economic awareness and encouraging the spirit of enterprise is today, a dynamic organization for the empowerment of women, even through the pandemic.

About IMC Ladies Wing:

The Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a thriving forum for creating socioeconomic awareness and encouraging the spirit of enterprise, boasting of over 2,000 women members from various professions -- entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, bankers, journalists, artists, social activists and home makers - all of whom bring their own knowledge and insight to the Wing.

It is the oldest and most successful ladies' business organisation in India, having inspired a slew of similar groups across the country. The focus today is on women's entrepreneurship and to that end, the Wing organises a slew of seminars, conferences, business delegations, industry visits and interactive meetings with international delegations, politicians, bureaucrats and others leading personalities. Its annual Exhibition, Conclave - IMPACT and its Awards have helped recognise and honour women excelling in their field of work.

The Ladies' Wing supports and empower women to reach both their personal as well their professional objectives, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship. Through the year, the Wing hosts a plethora of events calibrated to empower and honour women from fields as diverse as art and architecture, business, IT, law, media, medicine, science, social activism, sport and rural development. The intent of the Ladies' Wing has always been to act as an incorrigible force for social change and gender parity. Over the years, its members have actively strengthened the bulwark of social justice and equality for all, thanks to its various social service initiatives. The Wing regularly works with various NGOs in the fields of livelihood intervention, educational development and healthcare.

The IMC Ladies Wing seeks to nurture the development of an egalitarian inclusive society for a rapidly growing India. We at the Wing - are a true reflection of the changing status quo for women and their role in the world.

