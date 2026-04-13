THE LEELA REIMAGINES ITS WELLNESS OFFERING; EXPANDS AUJASYA BY THE LEELA TO INCLUDE CURATED MEAL PROGRAMMES, SIGNATURE RITUALS AND WELLNESS RETREATS

"At The Leela, wellness has always been about creating meaningful, lasting experiences that go beyond the physical. With Aujasya by The Leela, we are bringing together India's timeless wisdom with a more intuitive, rhythm-led approach to modern wellbeing - one that allows our guests to feel restored, balanced and truly in tune with themselves," said Anupam Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Operations, North and Head of Wellness, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

On the occasion of World Health Day 2026, The Leela introduces the next chapter of this journey, marked by the launch of Aujasya by The Leela Sampoorna and the Aujasya by The Leela Signature Ritual - new expressions of its holistic wellbeing philosophy. Rooted in a legacy of intuitive hospitality and thoughtful excellence, this evolution reflects Aujasya's continued journey as a programme inspired by the ancient Indian philosophy of Ojas, the vital life force that governs vitality, resilience and inner radiance.

At the heart of this evolution is Aujasya by The Leela Sampoorna, a curated wellness dining offering designed to address one of the most understated challenges of modern travel - the disruption of routine. Created to integrate seamlessly into the guest's day, this curated meal offering removes the need for constant decision-making while offering nourishment that is both purposeful and pleasurable. Guests can choose from thoughtfully crafted meal plans - Anti-Inflammatory, Detox and High-Protein - alongside Ghar Ka Khaana, a comforting homestyle offering served in a traditional tiffin. Each menu draws from traditional wisdom and contemporary nutritional science, while remaining flexible and customisable to individual lifestyles and preferences. Whether enjoyed within the hotel, in-room, or as part of a working day beyond it, Sampoorna ensures that wellbeing flows effortlessly with the guest.

"With Sampoorna, the intention was to move beyond the idea of 'healthy eating' and instead create a system of nourishment that adapts to individual lifestyles. Each menu is thoughtfully designed to support specific outcomes - whether it is energy, recovery or balance - while drawing from both traditional knowledge and modern nutritional science to enhance how the body receives and responds to food," said Dr. Ankita Jalori, Nutritionist and Programme Director, Aujasya by The Leela.

Complementing this is the introduction of the Aujasya by The Leela Signature Ritual, a deeply immersive 90-minute spa journey that embodies the essence of the programme through a seamless interplay of Shakti, Shanti and Soumya. Conceived as a journey rather than a treatment, it unfolds through layered sensory experiences - from a rose-infused foot ritual and herbal potli to rhythmic therapies using warm, herb-infused oils, interspersed with moments of stillness and sound healing. The experience concludes with an Aujasya tea ritual and a ceremonial close, allowing guests to emerge feeling lighter, centred and quietly renewed.

This renewed vision also finds expression in dedicated Aujasya by The Leela Spa spaces, with the first now open at The Leela Palace Jaipur and further expansions planned across the portfolio. Looking ahead, Aujasya by The Leela Retreats will extend this philosophy into curated, immersive experiences that bring together communities of like-minded individuals - from creators and thought leaders to wellness seekers - offering deeper engagement with practices centred around movement, mindfulness, nourishment and culture.

As The Leela celebrates forty years of crafting exceptional experiences, Aujasya by The Leela represents a natural progression of its ethos - one that continues to honour India's timeless traditions while evolving to meet the needs of the modern traveller. In its reimagined form, Aujasya is not simply about wellness, but about a way of living - one that restores vitality, nurtures balance and evokes a quiet, enduring sense of joy, all while allowing each guest to move through life in rhythm with themselves.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 15 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

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