THE LEELA UNVEILS MIRRORS OF HOPE: LIPPAN ART CHRISTMAS TREES CRAFTED BY WOMEN ARTISANS

Handcrafted Lippan Art trees bring India's heritage, artistry and purpose driven luxury to the forefront this festive season

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts unveils 'Mirrors of Hope', a signature festive initiative that brings the traditional artistry of Lippan work into a contemporary expression of Indian luxury across select Palace hotels. Installed as handcrafted Lippan Art Christmas Trees, the initiative marks a meaningful convergence of festive celebration, cultural storytelling and purpose-driven design.

Mirrors of Hope - Lippan Art Trees

'Mirrors of Hope' reflects The Leela's ongoing commitment to sustainability, mindful luxury, women and community empowerment, and the preservation of India's art and cultural heritage. Rooted in the brand's philosophy of elevating guest experiences through immersive, culturally anchored narratives, this initiative transforms festive décor into a purposeful expression of heritage, impact and beauty.

Handcrafted in collaboration with women artisans supported by the Karigar Foundation, the Lippan Art Christmas Trees are now installed at The Leela Palace New Delhi, The Leela Palace Jaipur, The Leela Palace Bengaluru and The Leela Palace Udaipur.

Lippan art, the symbolic mud and mirror craft historically practised by women in the Kutch region, is known for motifs that embody joy, prosperity and reflection. For The Leela, artisans have created striking modular tree structures using sustainable materials, adorned with hand moulded clay patterns, mirror inlays and traditional geometric forms that reimagine the visual language of Lippan art for the festive season. Designed for circularity, each installation has been crafted for reuse and will be upcycled after the season into gifting pieces, ornaments, coasters and other keepsakes. Together, these elements create a cohesive expression of heritage, craft and conscious design.

Anjali Mehra, Executive Vice President - Brand and Communications, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "Mirrors of Hope brings together everything we stand for as a brand. Lippan art has a quiet power that transforms simple materials into something luminous, and that spirit of transformation sits at the heart of this activation. It is not only about celebrating a beautiful craft but also about creating a moment of connection to heritage, to the women who shape this art and to the idea that joy can create impact. Through this initiative, we hope guests experience a festive season that is both meaningful and unmistakably The Leela."

Priyanka Rajgadkar, Associate Vice President -ESG, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, added, "This initiative is far more than festive decor. It is a purposeful expression of our commitment to mindful luxury where craft and impact coexist. By placing women artisans and circular craftsmanship at the centre of our celebrations, we are transforming a seasonal moment into one of meaning. True luxury is not only experienced. It uplifts, empowers and leaves a positive imprint."

Guests are invited to participate by sharing photographs of the installations using #MirrorsOfHope and #LeelaEmpowersHer. These posts will translate into support for women artisans through Threads of Tradition, the brand's CSR programme focused on craft-based upskilling, design innovation and livelihood enhancement, creating a direct link between celebration and impact.

In addition to Mirrors of Hope, several hotels across the portfolio are also showcasing sustainability led festive trees and décor that reinforce the brand's commitment to conscious luxury.

– The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi has created an 11- foot tree crafted from repurposed wooden flooring and a dramatic façade installation built using reclaimed conduit pipes.

– The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel has unveiled a 15- foot tree made from repurposed coconut husk, celebrating coastal craft and sustainability.

– The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences has introduced 'A Tree That Tells a Story', a celebration shaped by sustainable materials, handcrafted ornaments by local artisans and a community centred tree lighting ceremony.

These installations broaden the festive canvas, highlighting how sustainability, craftsmanship and cultural expression continue to shape celebrations across The Leela.

The Lippan Art Christmas Trees are on display across select Palaces of The Leela, inviting guests to experience a festive season shaped by heritage, craft and purpose driven luxury.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 13 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841616/Lippan_Art_Trees.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815833/5606596/TLPHR_Logo.jpg