The Mullings Group Opens London Office To Service Talent Acquisitions for Growing MedTech Clientele in U.K., EU and Middle East

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullings Group, a leading talent acquisition firm in the U.S. specializing in medical & health technology and life sciences, has opened an office in London to service the growing needs of its clientele in the U.K., E.U. and the Middle East.

"We experienced 25% growth in our business outside of the United States this year, and we're looking forward to continued accelerated growth in 2021 in the U.K., the E.U. and select markets in the Middle East including Israel and Lebanon," says Joe Mullings, founder and CEO.

Among The Mullings Group's U.K.-based clients are Proximie, a remote-surgical platform using AR; Quanta, which provides state-of-art dialysis technology; Halma, a global group of life-saving technology companies, and Aventamed, a medical device start-up which is set to revolutionize pediatric ear, nose and throat surgery.

"Currently, the world's gaze is on the medical technology industries like never before. It's the job of our firm to ensure that the best and brightest minds are hired by health and life-sciences companies that are leading the charge in bringing the most innovative, life-saving devices to market," said Mullings.

The Mullings Group is best known for innovating a digital, video-forward approach to the $490 billion global staffing industry with a blue-chip clientele that includes Google, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbot and Siemens. It's the only talent acquisition firm in the world that has its own full-service media production company, Dragonfly Stories. In turn, Dragonfly produces the popular online TV series "TrueFuture," which brings stories of techpreneurs from around the world.

"As our search business has grown through 2020, so has our digital and media-forward approach that has been adopted by our clients. They have found success in building attention and awareness as they bring their technologies to market, looking for partners, financing, clinical trial recruitment and possible exits," says Mullings.

About The Mullings Group

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, The Mullings Group (TMG), since 1992, has dominated the talent acquisition landscape in the medical technology market. The firm has secured more successful med-tech assignments than any other firm, from a clientele that includes Fortune 100 brands Google, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Siemens. TMG is best known for its innovative approaches and solutions to executive and professional recruitment, including its proprietary Precruiting® and Digital Storytelling. More: https://mullingsgroup.com

