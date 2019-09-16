The Only Expo in India Focusing on Ceramics Will be Held in November

Top exporter of India- Sunhearrt will launch its new series at this platform

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramix 2019, 3rd Vibrant edition of Ceramics Expo, organised by Octagon Communications, aimed to bring forward the growth of Indian Ceramic industry to the dealers and distributors of the country and to showcase the new products and developments in the cluster, is an effort to be a voice of the industry and bridge amongst the stakeholders. This expo will be held from 21st November to 24th November 2019 at the Exhibition center, Gandhinagar. After the two successful editions in 2016 and 2017, the exhibition and summit are planning to expand the horizons to newer geographies and sectors to be more inclusive inviting not only the ceramic industry but also the allied industry sectors from building & construction industry.

CEO of Ceramix-19 Mr. Sandip Patel said, "Many foreign delegates from different countries are now attending this expo to generate new business. It will give India an opportunity to raise its standard on an international level. We are the second-largest manufacturers of ceramic tiles in the world. People are coming from different countries to know more about our new and different products, which itself describe the standard of our Ceramic Expo. This year we are coming up with something different than we have offered them last year. In India, manufacturers keep on experimenting new things to grow business, this expo will provide a platform for such innovators. Ceramix is the only expo in India which will help the exhibitors to come up with their brand on an international level. Participants from more than 100 countries and more than 100 smart cities in India will be there. I wish that this expo bring more business for the exhibitors."

The cluster of Morbi, caters to 90% of India's demand of Ceramic tiles and with the growing demand due to the industrial growth, housing needs, surplus income and spending powers coupled the governments major initiatives of housing for all and smart cities development presents a massive business opportunity for the dealers and distributors from across the country.

The expo will witness the leading manufacturers from the top ceramic manufacturing platforms like Spain, Italy, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Thailand & India. The expo will have exhibitors, who are manufacturers of wall tiles, Floor Tiles, vitrified tiles, sanitary tiles, bath wares, bath fitting, and other sanitary ancillaries.

Photo: Mr. B G Varmore - Chairman Sunhearrt Ceramik

Mr B G Varmora, CMD of Sunhearrt Ceramik, No. 1 ceramics exporter of India said that there's a big-time need of stable Exhibition platform for Ceramics in India for global exposure, and 3rd edition of CERAMIX Expo will serve the purpose this year and in coming years.

The expo will serve as a one-stop destination for the value chain from manufacturers and exporters of ceramic tiles, sanitary ware and building construction materials to importers, distributors, and end-users including architects, interior designers & building/construction companies from across the globe. This platform will give them the opportunity to discuss the latest market trends, business issues, to generate new business, and compare different features. This expo will also facilitate to generate B2B and B2C business.

For the benefit of Ceramic industry, such an interesting platform is being developed in India and it is making efforts to bring the entire industry value chain to the beneficiaries (dealers and distributors in this case), thereby giving an opportunity them to save on the cost of developing the new business opportunity and presenting variety of options.

Octagon Communications Pvt Ltd was launched with a vision to be an expert in the field of trade fair and corporate exhibitions. Trade shows are designed for entrepreneurs and companies to meet potential customers face to face and get instant feedback about the product. Trade shows have been recognised internationally as a crucial part of marketing. In India, Trade shows have been gaining momentum. Octagon Communications aims to provide B2B/B2C & Knowledge sharing platform for different industries & professionals by organizing trade shows integrated with summits, seminars-workshops and cultural events at a global scale across INDIA.

