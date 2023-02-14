The Pink Foundry Reveals Remarkable Offers on Their Unique Range of Face Serums this Valentine's Week

The longing for smooth, radiant, and healthier skin ends here, with the remarkable range of face serums from The Pink Foundry .

MUMBAI, India , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women longing to achieve their desired looks and improve their skin health have great news. The Pharma Quality skincare brand, The Pink Foundry, is offering fascinating discounts on face serums like Dark Spot & Hyperpigmentation correcting Serum and Super Clarifying 12% Niacinamide + 3% PAD Serum. People looking for skin health will get the best if they want to control and clarify oily & acne prone skin or to correct hyperpigmentation. And the best part about these skincare products is that all of them are available at attractive prices.

Their Dark Spot & Hyperpigmentation Correcting Power Serum with a synergistic blend of 8 Ingredients such as Tranexamic Acid, Vitamin C & Alpha Arbutin efficiently helps in reducing hyperpigmentation and fades all kinds of spots including post-acne marks & dark spots. Besides, the Super Clarifying 12% Niacinamide + 3% PAD Face Serum clarifies the skin and provides a blemish-free, healthy skin, and is suitable for all skin types.

These serums pair well with their immensely popular Acne healing treatment, the Overnight Acne Spot Corrector which shrinks existing breakouts, blackheads, and whiteheads. This stellar product is also available on great deals.

All of the face serums offered by The Pink Foundry have proved to be highly effective. They have been carefully crafted for the Indian weather and all skin types. However, each of these skin friendly solutions contain unique active ingredients which are specifically designed to target specific skin concerns.

As face serum is considered an important step towards a healthy skincare regimen, The Pink Foundry has formulated them with extra care. Their serums are Dermatologically tested, Hypoallergenic, Non-Comedogencic, Fragrance Free, Paraben Free, Vegan & Cruelty Free. Additionally, every product from The Pink Foundry promises Pharma Quality skincare, that comes from rigorous pharma grade testing and quality controls, and are made at a US FDA Registered site, offering the highest levels of safety and efficacy.

About The Pink Foundry

The Pink Foundry is the first brand from Confira Laboratories Limited, and manufactures Pharma Quality skincare in delightful sensorials, that are specifically designed for Indian Climatic conditions and skin concerns. They are backed by a strong legacy of its parent organization Encube Ethicals which is one of the largest integrated topical organizations in the world, with globally accredited facilities, and unique research capabilities with more than 150 scientists. The Pink Foundry synthesises decades of research, innovation and a world-class network into products that are highly efficacious, and leverages unique power-packed ingredient combinations that work with the skin to make it truly healthy.

