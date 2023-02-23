The Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management at SVKM's NMIMS accepts applications for its programs

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade of experience in catering to Indian family businesses and committed to providing students with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in the world of entrepreneurship and family business management, SVKM's NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM), is proud to announce the start of their admissions.

MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) & MBA (Entrepreneurship) for 2 years and Integrated MBA (Family Business & Entrepreneurship) for 5 years have started their admissions. PDSE&FBM provides its students with a comprehensive education that equips them with the skills, knowledge and experience needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing business environment. With a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship, innovation and family business, the School offers students a unique opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and gain practical experience in developing and managing successful businesses.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative and impactful program to students who are looking to make a difference in the world of entrepreneurship and family business. The School's programs focus on developing technical and strategic competence, self-awareness, and moral judgement. The balanced curriculum, designed specifically for Indian family businesses, provides students with a unique blend of management skills and personal values. With the experienced faculty, world-class facilities, and strong alumni network, we are confident that our graduates will go on to achieve great things in their careers," said Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director, NMIMS PDSE&FBM.

The 2-year MBA (Entrepreneurship) program is tailored for individuals seeking to lead and manage businesses and those seeking to start their own ventures. At the same time, the 2-year MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) program provides subjects including business planning, financing, market analysis, and risk management. Students will also have the opportunity to work on live projects, participate in business simulations, and visit international destinations to gain a deeper understanding of the global business landscape. The 5-year (3+2 years) Integrated MBA (Family Business & Entrepreneurship) post-12th grade is explicitly designed for individuals who aspire to lead family businesses and drive their growth. The program focuses on developing technical and strategic competencies, self-awareness, and moral judgement, all while instilling entrepreneurial thinking and values crucial for family business success. Students will earn two degrees (BBA and MBA) through this program. A 3-year exit option is also available.

PDSE&FBM has an international exposure program that provides students with a global perspective, equipping them with the skills necessary to lead their scalability strategies. The School which is School of Business Management's initiative is accredited by AACSB and was ranked among the top 100 Global B-Schools by the Financial Times Master in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022. Interestingly, this is the only program mentioned in the McKinsey Report "The Power of Many," which highlights the socio-economic potential of entrepreneurs in the 21st century.

About Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management

NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management has continuously worked to fortify the SME sector in India. Today we have over 6000 alumni who are names to reckon with in this sector. Many of them have started their ventures and triumphed. The School's motto is to provide intellectual capital to those with accessible sources of capital so that family business is professionalised and commands the respect it deserves.

About SVKM's NMIMS

Established in 1981, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages, having duly earned every coveted accreditation and top ranking over the years, making its credibility unshakeable. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and about 800+ full-time faculty members, including ten faculty members with the Fulbright and Humboldt Scholarships for post-doctoral research. Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. NMIMS is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach toward holistic education.

