BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For thousands of years, milk has accompanied people at every stage of life. Due to its rich and well-balanced nutrition, milk is hailed as one of the foods closest to perfection. Day after day, this natural "super food" continues to nourish people around the world.

The Quality Marathon Behind a Glass of Milk: Super Milk Documentary Premieres

So how does a truly exceptional glass of milk make its way from pasture to table? On December 22, 2025, Super Milk, a documentary tracing the entire dairy industry chain, premiered. Co-produced by Yili Group—the leading dairy company in Asia—and NetEase News, the documentary follows the journey from a single blade of grass, authentically capturing milk's complete path from pasture to table. It presents a comprehensive supply chain encompassing planting, breeding, R&D, production, and quality management—a quality marathon spanning the globe.

Super Milk travels across multiple countries, including China, the UK, New Zealand, Denmark, the Netherlands, Thailand, and Indonesia, visiting leading global companies such as Tetra Pak, Schneider Electric, Novonesis, GEA, SGS, and FlavorActiV. It also explores milk source regions—from the grasslands of Ar Horqin Banner to coconut plantations in Thailand and pastures in New Zealand—as well as world-renowned universities and research institutions such as Tsinghua University, Wageningen University & Research, and Lincoln University. The documentary offers a panoramic view of the global collaborative network behind a single glass of milk.

Through its six episodes—Super Farm, Super Ingredients, Super R&D, Super Inspection, Super Factory, and Super Packaging—Super Milk for the first time systematically unveils the extraordinary journey of deep collaboration and shared commitment to quality across the global supply chain.

Super Milk is more than a documentary about milk. It is a cinematic reflection on health, nature, and innovation in our times. It is through the dedication, perseverance, and collaboration of countless people that this global marathon of quality is completed, bringing milk to the tables of millions of households. The Super Milk series is now being released in episodes, conveying through authentic stories a vision of openness, innovation, and sustainability in the global dairy industry, helping it reach a wider global audience.