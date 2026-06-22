The Search For India's Next Breakthrough Innovations Begins As Marico Innovation Foundation Invites Applications For Indian Innovation Icons 2027

The biennial platform continues its legacy of championing scalable solutions creating socio-economic and environmental change

The 11th edition of Marico Innovation Foundation's flagship platform aims to identify bold ideas addressing India's evolving challenges

MUMBAI, India, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), a pioneer in championing impactful innovations, today invited applications for the 11th edition of its flagship biennial platform — Indian Innovation Icons.

Marico Innovation Foundation: 11th Edition of Indian Innovation Icons.

Launched in 2006, Indian Innovation Icons has emerged as one of the country's premier innovation recognition platforms, spotlighting 'currently hidden, yet potentially game-changing' Indian innovations creating socio-economic and environmental impact. Over the years, the platform has spotlighted several upcoming innovators whose solutions have gone on to transform communities and industries across the country.

The 11th edition will recognize innovations across Business (For-Profit) and Social (Not-For-Profit) categories. Applications will remain open from 22nd June 2026 to 22nd July 2026, and interested innovators can apply through Indian Innovation Icons 2027 | Application Form

Indian Innovation Icons follows a unique and rigorous evaluation process spanning over eight months to identify the most disruptive and promising innovations. The process includes two rounds of deliberations by an independent jury for each category, followed by detailed on-ground due diligence conducted by an independent knowledge partner, Deloitte Monitor.

The jury for the 11th edition will feature distinguished leaders from the business, startup, investment, science, and social impact sectors. The Business Category jury will be chaired by Amit Chandra, Chairperson Bain Capital and India, Co-Founder, ATE Capital and include Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog, former President of Nasscom and former Vice President & MD, Intel South Asia; Dr. Ashish Lele, Director, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory; Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; Ravi Mariwala, Chairman and MD, Smaart Water; Sanjiv Kaul, Senior Partner, ChrysCapitall.

The Social Category jury, also chaired by Amit Chandra, Chairperson Bain Capital and India, Co-Founder, ATE Capital, will comprise Deepali Khanna, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, The Rockefeller Foundation; Samarinita Shetty, Co-founder and CEO, IDR; Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder and Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation; Aniket Doegar, CEO, Haqdarshak; Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-founder, AssisTech Foundation; Luis Miranda, Co-founder and Chairperson, Indian School of Public Policy.

The grand finale of the 11th edition of Indian Innovation Icons will take place on March 4, 2027, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The event will bring together a distinguished gathering of leaders from the business, startup, investment, social impact, and media landscape to celebrate extraordinary stories of innovation, perseverance, and change.

Harsh Mariwala, Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation said, "India is witnessing a strong wave of innovators building solutions that have the potential to create meaningful impact at scale. Yet, many breakthrough ideas often remain under-recognized despite solving real challenges on the ground. Through Indian Innovation Icons, we aim to identify and champion such disruptive innovations by providing them with greater visibility, access to networks, and opportunities that can help accelerate their growth and impact. Over the years, the platform has recognized innovators who have gone on to create significant change across sectors and communities, and we look forward to discovering the next generation of transformative ideas through the 11th edition."

Winners of the 11th edition will gain strategic guidance from Mr. Harsh Mariwala, access to Marico Innovation Foundation's ecosystem of investors, business leaders, grant makers, and ecosystem partners, along with bespoke mentoring from Marico's senior leadership, enhanced national visibility, and curated opportunities to accelerate their growth and scale.

Amit Chandra, Jury Chair and Chairperson of the Governing Council at Marico Innovation Foundation said, "India's future will be shaped by people who see problems differently and have the courage to build disruptive solutions. Indian Innovation Icons exists to identify and champion such innovators early in their journey. Past winners like Skyroot Aerospace, Dozee, and Astrome Technologies are powerful examples of what happens when bold ideas are recognized and backed early.

Every edition leaves me inspired by the ingenuity, resilience, and ambition of India's innovators. I look forward to discovering the next generation of those whose ideas might create impact at scale and help shape India's next chapter."

Previous winners have included organizations such as Skyroot Aerospace, Indra Water, People's Archive of Rural India (PARI), India Development Review (IDR), Ishitva Robotic Systems, Dozee and Khushi Baby, among others.

In the previous edition, the platform received over 1,100 applications from across India, showcasing innovations addressing diverse challenges across the country.

Suranjana Ghosh, Head, Marico Innovation Foundation, said, "It has been exciting to witness the progress of our past Indian Innovation Icons winners over the years and see how India's innovation ecosystem has continued to evolve. As we launch the 11th edition, we are eager to discover the ideas, innovators, and impact stories that have emerged since the last edition of Indian Innovation Icons. At Marico Innovation Foundation, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate innovation, and also to learn from the individuals and organizations shaping the future of India. We look forward to spotlighting the next generation of path breaking innovations and invite innovators from across the country to wholeheartedly apply and share their stories with us."

Stay updated on the latest announcements and application updates by following #IndianInnovationIcons on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Marico Innovation Foundation

Founded by Mr. Harsh Mariwala in 2003, the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) nurtures and promotes innovations. The erstwhile 'Innovation for India' Awards, started in 2006, are the first platform in India to recognise and celebrate pioneering innovations. This biennial event, now rebranded as Indian Innovation Icons, has set the standard for recognising groundbreaking innovations in India, bringing together leaders and thinkers to celebrate and support innovative ideas.

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