The Sixth Edition of Godrej L'Affaire to Celebrate 'All Things Goodness'

More than 50 brands to come together on March 29 to create unique experiences

MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, has announced that more than 50 brands have collaborated with the platform for its sixth edition. Slated for Friday, March 29, 2024 at the brand's headquarters in Vikhroli, Mumbai, Godrej L'Affaire will be celebrating 'All Things Goodness' at the soirée.

Godrej L'Affaire is a brand-agnostic owned media platform in the lifestyle space. Bringing together non-competing complementing brands in the lifestyle space, it was conceptualized to celebrate nuances of lifestyle in an experiential manner. With HSBC India, one of India's leading financial services groups, collaborating for the sixth edition, an evening soirée will unfold with a three-pronged mission of crafting hyper-immersive experiences, building community of lifestyle aficionados, and weaving a robust digital safe narrative for all the participating brands.

Speaking about the sixth edition of Godrej L'Affaire, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, "Creating personalized, immersive and authentic experiences for consumers in today's ever-evolving world is imperative for any brand. Godrej L'Affaire was launched to provide these opportunities for our inhouse brands as well as external non competing brands in the lifestyle space. Our objective has been to create a community of lifestyle aficionados and drive meaningful conversations around the lifestyle space."

She further added, "Our theme for this year is Goodness and we aim to underscore the significance of deliberate good choices that minimise negative impact and contributing positively to society. We are extremely excited to make Godrej L'Affaire 2024 an unforgettable affair."

Commenting on its collaboration with Godrej L'Affaire 2024, Arkaprava 'Arko' Ray, Head – Marketing Strategy, HSBC India, said, "As a world's local bank, we at HSBC passionately believe in creating a meaningful conversations for nurturing relationships and building trusts with our customers. With Godrej L'Affaire also working towards creating a lifestyle community, we found a perfect synergy in providing our consumers with an experiential experience through the event. We are excited to collaborate with Godrej L'Affaire and look forward to an amazing evening."

Aligned to the guiding concept – 'All Things Goodness,' the event is thoughtfully mapped across eight zones aptly spelling out L'Affaire – Lifestyle, Awareness, Fashion, Flavour, Artistry, Innovation, Rejuvenation, and Environment.

In sync with the same, the highlight of this lifestyle-centric soirée will be an exclusive fashion show by the renowned fashionista, Malaika Arora, showcasing her flagship brand, The Label Life. Marking an exclusive debut for the brand's collection on the runway, Malaika will showcase the Spring/Summer 2024 collection centered around iconic Picnic, Party, and Office looks.

Commenting on the first ever runway showcase by The Label Life, Malaika Arora, an Indian actress, Entrepreneur and Style Editor at The Label Life, said, "The Label Life has been a project very close to my heart since its inception. With our brand value centered around elevating wardrobe essentials for everyday smart dressing, when Godrej L'Affaire approached me for the runway showcase of our collection, I thought it would be the best strategic collaboration for us. Over the years, this experiential property has created a niche for itself, bringing together like-minded brands and providing them with an opportunity to engage with the right audience—from KOLs to content creators, from CXOs to working professionals. With ~60% of participation from women over the years for the soirée, I found a perfect synergy for showcasing our SS'24 collection. I am truly excited for The Label Life's debut on the runway at Godrej L'Affaire and hope to captivate the audience with an amazing collection."

The evening will also witness an electric performance by the band – The Bartender, the brain child of Mikey McCleary – award winning songwriter, composer and producer. Featuring Shalmali Kolghade, Medha Sahi and Kaprila Keishing, their eclectic mix of music sensibilities would be setting the tone for the evening.

"I am excited for my band The Bartender to take the stage at Godrej L'Affaire. Music has a unique power to unite, inspire, and elevate, and I am thrilled the band gets to be a part of an event that celebrates the essence of lifestyle and creativity. Our take on timeless music and style will match Godrej L'Affaire's vibe perfectly, fostering a connection that'll last a long time," said Mikey McCleary, Music Director - The Bartender.

Food enthusiasts are also in for a treat. Godrej Vikhroli Cucina will be unveiling the 7th edition of the Godrej Food Trends Report (GFTR), delving into the theme of 'Provenance'. This insightful report will dive into the deep connection between Indian cuisine and its origins, exploring the intrinsic link between ingredients, regional specialities, and traditional practices. With insights from over 190 experts, including chefs, bloggers, and food producers, GFTR 2024 sheds light on the rich tapestry of India's culinary heritage.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director, a Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the Godrej Foods Trends, said, "Over the last 7 editions, The Godrej Food Trends Report has become an invaluable tool for industry professionals in forecasting culinary trends and insights. 2024 promises to be a year of culinary exploration where Indian culture is influencing the world more than ever before. And as the world turns to us for inspiration, we are looking inward for ours. If I was asked what I would put my money on in 2024 it would be in chronicling and showcasing regional Indian cuisines, culinary travel, and women in the Indian food industry. 2024 will see the Indian plate become a canvas for culinary adventures!"

Godrej takes pride in nurturing emerging talent. Hence the event will witness the announcement of the top 25 content creators chosen through the premier influencer hunt Godrej L'Affaire Select. This program has scouted a pool of over 10,000 participants spanning 200 cities, towns, and villages across India. Mentored by internet sensation Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, the winners will be felicitated and welcomed into the exclusive Godrej L'Affaire Select creators' group.

"As someone who is passionate about the creator community, I'm incredibly excited about Godrej L'Affaire Select. The program's commitment to discovering and nurturing raw talent from diverse backgrounds is truly inspiring. I believe these creators have the potential to become the next generation of content leaders, and I'm eager to see their journeys unfold and felicitate them at L'Affaire 2024," expressed Ranveer Allahbadia, Mentor, Godrej L'Affaire Select.

More than 50 partner brands have partnered with Godrej L'Affaire for its sixth edition. With HSBC India being the presenting partner, Uber India is the exclusive mobility partner and Skrap is the zero waste and sustainability partner.

The Experience Partners for the soirée are The Label Life, Autohangar (Mercedes), MyGlamm, FabriCare by D 'Décor, Freedom Tree, BMW Motorrad, Cinthol, Godrej Magic, Goodknight, HIT, Godrej Expert, Godrej Professional, Park Avenue Perfumes, Kama Sutra, Godrej Combine, Godrej Rashinban, Godrej Oil Palm (Samadhan), Godrej aer, The Woman's Company, Godrej Capital and Godrej Properties.

Godrej Jersey, Dubai Energy Drink and Cancro are the Hydration Partners while Gourmet Partners are Godrej Yummiez, Baskin Robbins, Godrej Real Good Chicken, SMOOR, Elior, Thaiji Gold, Bombay Island, Ishaara and Eight. Carlsberg Smooth Soda is the Celebration Partner for Godrej L'Affaire 2024.

The Bartender is the Entertainment Partner for the evening and the Communication Partners are Communicate India, Agency09, MSL, Mondial Communications.

The Outreach Partners are Monk-E, Shilpa Chawla, Urban Eye, Woodpecker Media, 11 Eleven Communications, Sara Khan, Smalltown Dreams Entertainment.

Sparkle Gift Card is the Gift Partner for the soirée while &media is the Content Partner.

With Woot Luxe being the Event Partner, 94.3 Radio One is the Radio Partner and Bright Outdoor Media Ltd is the OOH Partner for Godrej L'Affaire 2024.

