The Smarter Way to Clean

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra®, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, introduces the NEW Polaris ALPHA iQ+ and ALPHA iQ robotic pool cleaners to its industry-leading lineup for the 2020 pool season. Created to satisfy customer's demand for greater convenience and cutting-edge performance, these cleaners are designed with internal intelligence that makes cleaning easier and more customized than ever.

To deliver on these expectations, the Polaris ALPHA iQ cleaners are engineered with advanced programming and convenient app capabilities for on-the-go control.

In the new SMART Cycle mode, the cleaners assess a pool's shape, size, and surface material to calculate the optimal cleaning time needed to effectively and efficiently clean an entire pool. And with sensors that detect fluctuating factors like pool depth and acceleration, the Sensor Nav System™ can collect data and adjust as it cleans.

While both the ALPHA iQ+ and the ALPHA iQ allow users to control their cleaner from their smartphones with the iAquaLink® app (via the home's Wi-Fi), the ALPHA iQ+ takes things further by offering full-featured functionality so pool owners can easily schedule recurring cleaning cycles, view current water temperature, receive timely status info and access seven different cleaning modes — it can even spot clean specific areas of the pool when in a pinch.

"Our customers are installing more advanced technology in their homes and they expect nothing less from their pool cleaner," says Skye Svenningsen, director of product management for automatic pool cleaners. "The ALPHA iQ cleaners give them what they want — a smarter cleaner that actually learns their pool and the ability to control it from an app anywhere, at anytime."

Polaris cleaners have a reputation of excellence and innovation — the ALPHA iQ+ and ALPHA iQ are no exception. The powerful Vortex Vacuum technology and premium cleaning features, such as the proprietary Easy Lift Removal System, remain staples of Polaris robotic cleaners while a forward-thinking design allows these cleaners to evolve as time goes on with over-the-air performance updates that ensure users have the latest and greatest cleaning features, now and in the future.

The Polaris ALPHA iQ+ and ALPHA iQ robotic cleaners are a part of Fluidra's Trade Series Exclusive lineup of products; made exclusively for brick-and-mortar dealers and not available for Internet resale. Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information on the Polaris ALPHA iQ+ and ALPHA iQ.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

