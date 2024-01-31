THE TASTE OF INDIA, ALL AT ONE TABLE!

India's Culinary Odyssey, Curated by Chef Regi Mathew, hosted by Mr. Hanu Reddy and Powered by Pushpa's Kitchen at Hanu's Table - A gastronomic pilgrimage, created to promote culinary tourism in tribute to India cuisine, featuring the collective brilliance of India's top chefs.

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year began with the biggest tribute to Indian cuisine as celebrated Chef Regi Mathew & respected real estate tycoon Mr. Hanu Reddy, brought together the 10 top most chefs of India to craft one epicurean experience aptly titled "India's Culinary Odyssey" that hosted 106 exclusive guests, over a 156ft long table for a 10 course ode to the diverse and vibrant flavours of our nation.

India's Culinary Odyssey at Hanu's Table

After over 22 months of planning, Chef Regi Mathew from Kappa Chakka Kandhari curated the first ever culinary collaboration of this scale, bringing together the finest chefs of India. The elite roster of culinary maestros included Chef Hussain Shahzad from Bombay Canteen, Chef Varun Totlani of Masque, Chef Vanshika Bhatia of Omo Cafe, Arouni Mookerjee from Sienna Cafe, Chef Avinash Martins from Cavatina Goa, Chef Mythrayie Iyer from Farmlore.in, Chef Vinesh Johny of Lavonne Cafe, Chef Vicky Ratnani and Chef Harish Rao. Never before have chefs of this calibre come together for one spectacular experience, marking the beginning of culinary tourism in India. Furthermore, the grand event also stood as a platform for a retinue of 300 food & beverage staff to work under the tutelage of these star chefs for this elaborate epicurean immersive experience.

Presented on an architectural marvel- 'Hanu's Table' – a 156-feet wooden masterpiece crafted from trees felled during cyclone Vardah. Each dish served told a tale of cherished memories, reflecting the soulful connection between mothers and the culinary treasures each chef crafted with love. From the comforting warmth of South Indian kitchens to the spice-infused creations of the North, and the rich flavours of the East to the innovative dishes of the West. The meal began an Amuse Bouche of Birdseye chilli Raw mango pop by Chef REGI MATHEW and then THE LOTUS STEM PROJECT: TIKKI CHAT An urban inspiration from Sindh, crafted by CHEF VICKY RATNANI, this was followed by the SUNSET KISSED RECHEADO DELIGHT a dish that paid homage to the vibrant fisherman community of Goa by CHEF AVINASH MARTINS. Followed by CHEF VANSHIKA BHATIA's BURKE WAALE CHOLE Tender Inspired by the flavours of the North West Frontier. Then came CHEF VARUN TOTLANI's GODA MASALA with its unmistakable flavours of Maharashtra. The entrée's commences with a BLUE PEA PIDI Rice Dumplings Cooked in Coconut Milk. Paired perfectly with our Country-Style Chicken Curry, both dishes inspired by the culinary traditions of Ramapuram, a charming town near Kottayam by CHEF REGI MATHEW. Then came the RAGI MUDDE a cultural symbol that embodies the heritage and history of Karnataka by CHEF MYTHRAYIE IYER. Followed by CONFIT PATHA IN A NIRAMISH JHOL. This course was our ode to that blessing from our Ma and the shakti that they channel through our cooking and cuisine by Bengali CHEF AURONI MOOKERJEE. Next up was PUSHPA'S SUNDAY SHRIMP FRY AND NEI-ANNAM showcasing the flavours of Andhra and homage to the culinary legacy Mr. Reddy's beloved mother Smt. Chirla Pushpaveni Reddy crafted by CHEF HARISH RAO. The last course was the AMBUR DUCK BIRIYANI. Originating from the quaint town of Ambur in Tamil Nadu, this biryani is a testament to the region's rich culinary heritage and crafted by CHEF HUSSAIN SHAHZAD. Guests ended the meal on a sweet note with 2 signature desserts by CHEF VINESH JOHNY, - PASSION FRUIT & COCONUT AIS KACHANG and CARROT GINGER & BRUNOST.

"We are delighted to have welcomed the best in India for this historic event. This is just the beginning of all the culinary glories our country offers. Together, we hope to do more collaborations and craft more just experiences that lets us unearth the hidden gems of Indian Cuisine" -CHEF REGI MATHEW

With this event Chef Mathew aims to inspire others to conduct similar dining experiences throughout India to showcase the nation's unique culinary talent and bring the world to experience it. Mr. Reddy's vision too is that 'Hanu's Table' find its place on everyone's bucket list so we can move the needle of the country and make India the culinary capital of the world. Situated under a canopy of 70-year-old mango trees, Hanu's Table stands testament to collaboration, companionship, sustainability and waste transformation. Symbolizing unity, gratitude and abundance, it emphasizes a commitment to bringing diverse people together to spur creativity and make it a better world.

While the next immersive experience has yet to be announced, be ready to grab a seat!

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330850/Hanus_Table.jpg