The VerifiedX Foundation Unveils "Butterfly" The World's First Self-Custodial Social P2P Payment and Commerce Platform for Everyday Users

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VerifiedX Foundation today announced the launching of Butterfly — a revolutionary self-custodial social payment and commerce platform that allows users to send and receive VFX (the native VerifiedX coin), Bitcoin, USDT, and USDC instantly via text message, email, or any social media handle. Accessible at BeFree.io with any device and browser, or in VFX native SwitchBlade Wallets, Butterfly brings true peer-to-peer payments to the mainstream — completely borderless, permissionless, and without any centralized control or friction.

True P2P Payments — Simple, Instant, and Global

Butterfly users can send and receive funds directly from any existing wallet, exchange, or DEX funds owned, or seamlessly use integrated on/off-ramp providers such as Crypto.com, MoonPay, Banxa, or Stripe with a credit or debit card.

Transactions settle instantly, and users face no limits on transfer amounts. Whether moving $1 or $1,000,000, each transaction costs just $0.01, with every fungible token mint and transfer burning VFX, additionally accelerating the VerifiedX networks deflationary economics.

Self-Custody Without Complexity

Butterfly redefines what it means to send and receive payments with self-custodial status.

Users maintain complete ownership of their funds and data without the need to manage complex wallets or private keys. Access and security are as simple as using an encrypted username and password, while every interaction and payment remains fully native and on-chain.

Funds can be off-ramped directly to a bank account or kept within the users Butterfly account for future use — including merchant payments and transfers to other users.

Social, Secure, and On-Chain

Every Butterfly message and media share is completely p2p, with all payments on-chain and self-custodial, ensuring full transparency and control. Users can send payments, along with emojis and messaging, through familiar communication channels — social media handles, emails, or text messages — all while staying native on the fully decentralized VerifiedX Network, and the Bitcoin, USDT, and USDC ecosystems. Butterfly users can also recover unclaimed funds by recipients or mistaken sends with one-click cancellation.

The ethos of Butterfly is to make self-custody and crypto payments as intuitive as social media. For the first time, everyday people can transact globally, freely, and securely — no banks, no intermediaries, no friction.

Next Evolution: Borrowing, Lending, and Rewards

Following its initial release in the coming weeks, Butterfly will expand to include P2P lending and borrowing using Bitcoin and Stablecoins, along with p2p media tokens, social rewards and token-based incentives — all completely decentralized and self-custodial.

Borderless. Frictionless. Limitless.

Butterfly stands as the first self-custodial social P2P payment platform for everyday users — combining the ease of Venmo or Zelle with the sovereignty of blockchain ownership and without any authoritative control or censorship.

With zero restrictions, instant finality, and on-chain transparency, Butterfly represents a paradigm shift in how digital value, commerce and communication intersect.

Learn more at BeFree.io

About The VerifiedX Foundation - The VerifiedX Foundation is a decentralized organization devoted to advancing open, secure, and deflationary blockchain infrastructure and features for everyday users globally. Its flagship protocol, the VerifiedX Network, powers next-generation peer-to-peer applications built for performance, transparency, and true user ownership for Bitcoin, VFX, and tokenized assets.

About VerifiedX - VFX (VerifiedX.IO) is the people's network, a next-generation decentralized protocol that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin specific sidechain / reliever chain, focused on trust, transparency, and deflationary economics. With a fully mined supply and all network fees burned, VerifiedX operates as a zero-inflation, asset-backed blockchain purpose-built for everyday users, third-party adoption, peer-to-peer finance, tokenized asset verification, and secure on-chain storage.

The network's native coin (VFX) can be accessed directly in-wallet, and enables minting of Verified Bitcoin Tokens (vBTC) with a 1:1 evergreen self-custodial peg coupled with smart contract utility and full asset recovery features for funds.

Providing robust in-wallet and self-custodial options for everyday users to plan, transact, save, spend, borrow, and vault Bitcoin, VFX funds, and digital assets are the cornerstone of the VerifiedX ethos. As the first universal layer 1 and Bitcoin reliever chain, the network dramatically reduces costs of ownership and frictions for everyday users and integrators around the world and provides multiple layers of convenience, security, and self-custodial empowerment.

Learn more at VerifiedX.io.

