The World's First Luxury Matured Mahura - Only 102 Bottles Available Globally

Priced at INR 1,02,000, Six Brothers is a commemorative release, paying tribute to a 102-year legacy

MUMBAI, India , Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Seas Distilleries, India's oldest and largest producer of luxury single malts and Mahura, has introduced the world's first matured Mahura expression and a platinum-filtered white variant, setting a new global standard for luxury. The brand, deeply rooted in a 102-year family legacy, has unveiled two premium expressions that capture the essence of India's rich heritage.

Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection

Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection is leading the charge, an ultra-premium, limited-edition Mahura drink priced at INR 1,02,000. Aged for over two decades in oak casks, it is limited to only 102 bottles released worldwide; this exclusive offering celebrates South Seas' legacy, which began over a century ago in 1922. Alongside this rare gem is Six Brothers Small Batch (Original), a more accessible yet equally refined version. Double-distilled in India's largest copper pot stills and platinum-filtered, this variant is poised to captivate a broader audience with its smooth, versatile profile.

Hamavand Chinoy, Director of South Seas, adds: "With 1922 Resurrection, we went beyond expectations. We uncasked some of India's oldest casks in India's largest maturation warehouse to reveal the first and most aged Mahura drink in the world. Bold, complex, and the first-of-its-kind." The name, 1922 Resurrection, is a homage to the family's origins in Mahura production. "My great-grandfather and his brothers were pioneers in this craft, and this release symbolises our determination to bring India's rarest liquid to the forefront of global luxury," says Hamavand.

The family's Mahura journey started when six brothers first crafted this 100% flower-based liquid for the royals of Aswa, Jawhar, and Akkalkot. South Seas, paying ode to the founding brothers, revived this nearly forgotten legacy, offering the world a taste of India's rich past. "It's more than just a drink; it's the culmination of over a century of passion, resilience, and craftsmanship, a testament to India's most distinctive and versatile liquid," says Rupi Chinoy, Creative Director at South Seas Distilleries.

A Bottle with a Legacy

Both expressions come in bottles designed as keepsakes, crafted to reflect the legacy of the six brothers who founded the brand. The ribbed glass, featuring six pairs of eyes at the base, symbolises their shared vision, while the stopper, adorned with an all-seeing eye, represents their foresight in bringing Indian heritage to the global stage. The design, complete with earthy tones and a tiger emblem, pays tribute to the Mahura flower's origin in India's wilds, where strength and beauty intertwine. Rupi Chinoy notes, "The bottle design reflects the luxury and exclusivity of the liquid inside, a true testament to Mahura's Indian roots."

Reviving India's Heritage for the World

South Seas Distilleries has long balanced tradition with innovation, and the launch of Six Brothers marks a pivotal moment in India's luxury space. "We believe India can rival the world's finest liquids," says Hamavand Chinoy. "Through Six Brothers, we're proving that India's beverages can stand among the best, with deep roots in both history and craftsmanship."

For collectors and enthusiasts alike, 1922 Resurrection offers more than just a drink—it's an experience steeped in heritage, culture, and legacy. As South Seas continues to innovate, it's solidifying India's place on the global luxury map. "This is just the beginning," says Rupi Chinoy. "Six Brothers is the start of a new journey for us. We aim to showcase India's heritage in a way that's never been done before, and the 1922 Resurrection is the perfect first step."

Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection – The World's Oldest Matured Mahura Details 750 ml bottle with an ABV of 40% is a tribute to a craft honed over four generations.

Six Brothers Small Batch (Original) – India's First Luxury Heritage Mahura

Priced at INR 2,492, this 750 ml (ABV: 40%) is available across Mumbai and soon in Maharashtra, Goa, and Haryana.

NOTE: Mahura is also known as Mhowra, Mahuva, Mahua, Mohua, etc., based on its geographic location in India

About South Seas Distilleries: Founded in 1984 in the pristine coastal region of Maharashtra, India, South Seas Distilleries is one of India's oldest malt distilleries. With over a century of expertise in distilling spirits, the family crafts distinctive Single Malts and luxury Mahura spirits, blending innovation with tradition. After years of supporting the world's biggest brands with luxury spirits, they chose to enter the consumer market in 2023 with Crazy Cock, a curated line of luxury Single Malts from their private collection of rare casks, followed by Six Brothers Mahura, India's first luxury heritage spirit. These launches mark their shift from crafting experiences for refined businesses to those for discerning connoisseurs. Spirits crafted at South Seas Distilleries are a culmination of distillation skills honed across four generations. Further information can be found on their website - https://www.southseasdistilleries.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510994/1922_Resurrection.jpg