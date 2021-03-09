TheMathCompany - Ranked India's Fastest-growing Tech Firm & #2 Growth Champion for 2021 by The Economic Times & Statista

BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, has been recognized as India's fastest-growing tech firm and #2 Growth Champion by Economic Times and Statista.

The 2021 edition of India's Growth Champions celebrates firms that have surpassed the challenges of 2020's economic downturn to see meteoric revenue growth. With a 4486% absolute revenue growth over the period 2017-2020, TheMathCompany has emerged as a leader among several high-growth firms in the country.

"Given the range of challenges that 2020 presented, with upheavals across markets, industries, and countries, and its impacts on even the nuances-our ways of living and working-this recognition has been extremely encouraging to the entire team. It is a testament to our consistent growth story and our ability to effectively adapt to evolving situations and come out stronger than ever before. With our confidence fueled further, we look forward to bringing even more innovative AI & ML solutions to the market in the coming months," said Sayandeb Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder, TheMathCompany.

With TheMathCompany's proprietary AI engine, Co.dx, breaking new ground in the analytics space, and the company's plans to scale globally in 2021, this recognition comes as a milestone, reflecting the organization's continuous growth since inception and its potential for greater expansion in the future.

About TheMathCompany

TheMathCompany is a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications powered by its proprietary AI master engine, Co.dx, to address pressing gaps enterprises face in conventional analytics service provider models and off-the-shelf product settings. With a team of 500+ data scientists, data engineers, consultants, analysts, and visualization experts, the organization has ongoing engagements with 35+ Fortune 500 or equivalent clients across 15+ industry verticals, spanning 15+ cities worldwide.

