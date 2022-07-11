Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market to reach USD 3740.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market is segmented by Type (Polyester-based TPU, Polyether-based TPU, Polycaprolactone-based TPU) by Application (Sports Goods & Footwear, Industrial Applications, Transportation/Automotive, Wire and Cable Solutions, Construction Materials, Medical Othe) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry .

The global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market was valued at USD 2315.9 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 3740.5 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Greater adaptability, excellent resilience, abrasion resistance, and good compression set qualities are made possible by TPU's distinctive structure. It is suitable for a variety of soft and semi-rigid applications since it is strong and long-lasting. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market.

The TPU market is predicted to be driven by the growing need for flexible and biodegradable plastics in the footwear sector. TPU is also increasingly used in the automobile sector thanks to its hydrolytic stability and biocompatibility.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THERMOPLASTIC POLYURETHANE MARKET

The increasing use of TPU in the Sports Goods & Footwear industry is expected to drive the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane market. Thermoplastic polyurethanes are a very adaptable material with a variety of design possibilities. Due to their simplicity in manufacturing, longevity, resistance to stress and bending, and other high-performance characteristics, they are perfect for the demanding requirements of the sport and recreational equipment.

TPU is a fantastic option for the automobile business because of its special combination of scratch and aging qualities. Gear knobs, instrument panels, and console pieces for automobiles must adhere to strict standards for surface quality, age, abrasion and scratch resistance, and cost-effectiveness. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane market.

New TPU variants are being released to the market as the need for high-performance cable jackets rises steadily. The toughness, flexibility at lower temperatures, flame retardancy (non-halogenated), and abrasion resistance required to increase the longevity and durability of cables are provided by thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) cable sheathings and jackets. This factor is expected to drive the TPU market.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market SHARE ANALYSIS:

With more than 58 percent of global consumption, polyester had the biggest market share. This is because it has been used in numerous applications that need it to be resistant to water, gasoline, and lubricants.

Sports Goods & Footwear is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Increasing consumer expenditure on footwear and rising demand for comfortable and durable shoes will drive the product consumption in footwear applications.

THERMOPLASTIC POLYURETHANE MARKET ANALYSIS

Based on Type, Polyester-based TPU held the largest market share, accounting for more than 58% of the market consumption.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of 55% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Lubrizol

BASF

Covestro

Wanhua Chemical

Hunhman

Trinseo

Hexpol

Kuraray

COIM Group

Avient

Epaflex

Miracll Chemicals

- The global Artificial Leather market size is estimated to be worth USD 31760 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41360 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

- The Polymethyl Methacrylate market was valued at USD 4752.2 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6589h.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

- The global polyamide market size was valued at USD 26.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 40.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

- Polyimide Films market size is estimated to be worth USD 1365 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2058.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the review period.

- The global Automotive Plastics market size is estimated to be worth USD 42530 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 71060 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

- The global Plastic Compounding market size is estimated to be worth USD 71340 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 104090 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the review period.

- The global extruded plastics market was valued at USD 185.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 289.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global bioplastics market size was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to grow from USD 4,587.94 Million in 2019 to USD 8,971.32 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.82%.

- In 2020, the global Plastic Recycling market size was USD 31340 million and it is expected to reach USD 44540 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Leather Chemicals market was valued at USD 5099.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 6710.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Automotive Upholstery market size is estimated to be worth USD 4915.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6700.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period.

- The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market was valued at USD 5064 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 10510 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Polyps market size is projected to reach USD 18880 million by 2027, from USD 12830 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Plastic Contract Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 30570 Million by 2027, from USD 22940 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

